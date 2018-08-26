शहर चुनें

नशे में धुत चौकी प्रभारी ने महिला यात्री के साथ किया दुर्व्यवहार, एसपी ने दबिश देकर किया निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 26 Aug 2018 03:30 PM IST
police post incharge suspended in una due to Misbehavior with woman passenger
ऊना जिले में पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी को महिला यात्री के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करना महंगा पड़ गया। जानकारी के अनुसान जिला के मैहतपुर बैरियर पर देर रात पुलिस कर्मी ने गाड़ी में सफर कर रहे एक परिवार से दुर्व्यवहार किया।
 इसके बाद पीड़ित महिला यात्री ने पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर फोन किया और एसपी ऊना दिवाकर शर्मा को आपबीती सुनाई।एसपी ऊना दिवाकर शर्मा ने  देर रात 1:30 बजे मैहतपुर बैरियर पर दबिश दी।

इस दौरान चौकी प्रभारी को नशे की हालत में पाया। एसपी ने उक्त पुलिस कर्मी को तुरंत निलंबित कर नोटिस जारी किया। एसपी की इस कार्रवाई से पुलिस कर्मियों में हड़कंप मच गया।  

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि पहले अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर रेप का लगाया आरोप, फिर जज के सामने मुकर गई

आगरा की अपर जिला जज अमृता शुक्ला ने थाना सिकंदरा के एक मामले में बलात्कार कर अश्लील क्लिपिंग बनाकर ब्लैकमेल करने के आरोपी किशन सिंह निवासी मलपुरा को साक्ष्य के अभाव में बरी कर दिया। बयान बदलने पर वादी के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज करने के आदेश किए।

26 अगस्त 2018

मेट्रो रुकी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम रूट पर मेट्रो सेवा प्रभावित, बिजली सप्लाई में आई दिक्कत, लोग परेशान

26 अगस्त 2018

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

बिहार में 2019 को लेकर गरमाई राजनीति, कुशवाहा बोले- यादवों के दूध और कुशवाहों के चावल से बनेगी बढ़िया खीर

26 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

एम्स के लिए गायों को बेचेगी हिमाचल सरकार, ये है वजह

26 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

महिला से किया अभद्र व्यवहार, शिकायत करने पर चला दी गोली

26 अगस्त 2018

उमंग सिंघार
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कांग्रेस विधायक ने भाजपा नेता को मारा थप्पड़, वीडियो वायरल

26 अगस्त 2018

इस्तीफे का पत्र
Agra

जीएम ने कहा, अधिकारियों के दबाव के चलते 16 अगस्त को ही दे दिया था इस्तीफा

26 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Firozabad

अपनी ही उधारी का रुपये लेने पहुंचे युवक को मिली मौत, चार को सजा उम्रकैद

26 अगस्त 2018

निकाह संबंधी दस्तावेज
Agra

पूर्व मंत्री ने कहा किया निकाह, विधायक के भाई की पत्नी ने किया इंकार

26 अगस्त 2018

पीएम को राखी बांधेंगी खुशी
Delhi NCR

पीएम की कलाई पर राखी बांधेंगी नोएडा की खुशी

26 अगस्त 2018

