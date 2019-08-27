शहर चुनें

मणिमहेश यात्रा के दौरान पठानकोट के श्रद्धालु की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 02:48 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
हिमाचल में मणिमहेश यात्रा के दौरान एक और श्रद्धालु की मौत हो गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार सांस लेने में तकलीफ के चलते मंगलवार को एक श्रद्धालु को डल झील से सिविल अस्पताल भरमौर रेफर किया गया।
जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक श्रद्धालु की पहचान संदीप कुमार(32) पठानकोट, पंजाब के रूप में हुई है। एसडीएम भरमौर पीपी सिंह ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। 
manimahesh yatra devotee died chamba
