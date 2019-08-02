शहर चुनें

बिजली तारों में फंसकर बंदर की मौत, 4 घंटे गुल रही बत्ती

Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 05:12 PM IST
शिमला। राजधानी के खलीनी क्षेत्र के लोगों को शुक्रवार को फिर चार घंटे का अघोषित कट झेलना पड़ा। बुधवार को पोल गिने से 12 घंटे तक इस क्षेत्र में बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही थी। अब शुक्रवार को बिजली तार में एक बंदर की फंसने से मौत हो गई। इस कारण चार घंटे तक यहां बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही।
खलीनी के पास बने ट्रांसफार्मर में बंदर के उछलने से बंदर तार में फंस गया और शॉर्टसर्किट हो गया। इस कारण से पूरे खलीनी क्षेत्र में करीब चार घंटे तक बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही। घटना सुबह करीब सात बजे की है। बंदरों के तारों पर उछलकूद करने से यह आपस में टकरा गई और बंदर करंट लगने से वहीं मरकर फंस गया। इससे विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित हो गई। विद्युत बोर्ड के कर्मचारी दोपहर 11 बजे मौके पर पहुंचे और सप्लाई बहाल करवाई।
