शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   mla Mukesh Agnihotri elected as Leader Opposition in himachal assembly

मुकेश अग्निहोत्री बने नेता प्रतिपक्ष, अधिसूचना जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 04:30 PM IST
mla Mukesh Agnihotri elected as Leader Opposition in himachal assembly
ख़बर सुनें
सरकार ने कांग्रेस विधायक दल के नेता को प्रतिपक्ष के नेता के रूप में मान्यता दे दी है। मानसून सत्र के पहले दिन विधानसभा सचिवालय ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी की। इस तरह हिमाचल में भाजपा सरकार बनने के आठ माह बाद विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता को प्रतिपक्ष के नेता का दर्जा दिया गया। 
विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के पास 21 विधायक हैं। नेता प्रतिपक्ष चुने जाने के साथ ही मुकेश अग्निहोत्री को कैबिनेट रैंक का दर्जा मिलेगा। विपक्ष के नेता बनने की पुष्टि मुकेश अग्निहोत्री ने स्वयं की है।

Recommended

रणदीप हुड्डा
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए जो काम अमिताभ-शाहरुख ना कर पाए वो रणदीप हुड्डा ने कर दिखाया, लोग बोल रहे Real Hero

23 अगस्त 2018

bakrid 2018 history of bakrid in delhi
Religion

वो मुसलमान जिसने दिल्ली में गाय की क़ुर्बानी बंद करवाई

22 अगस्त 2018

sunny and Daniel
Bollywood

पति के एडल्ट इंडस्ट्री में आने पर सनी लियोनी का बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'मुझे किसी और के साथ देखकर...'

23 अगस्त 2018

Roy Rotz
Weird Stories

दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के दौरान खो गया था बटुआ, 77 साल बाद ऐसे मिला वापस

22 अगस्त 2018

IRCTC: transfer confirmed online rail ticket to other person also
Business Diary

ऐसे ट्रांसफर करें अपना रेल टिकट, यह है नियम

22 अगस्त 2018

23 august 2018 rashifal daily horoscope 23rd day of august month
Predictions

23 अगस्त 2018 राशिफल: 3 राशियों को गुरुवार के दिन मिलेगा भाग्य का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा

23 अगस्त 2018

mukesh agnihotri leader of opposition shimla

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

निष्कलंक मंदिर
World of Wonders

क्या आपको पता है अरब सागर में बने शिव मंदिर के बारे में, यहां पांडवों को मिली थी पाप से मुक्ति

23 अगस्त 2018

On Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath birthday listen 5 stress relieving songs
Stress Management

स्ट्रेस की करनी हो छुट्टी तो सुन लें बस 'KK' के ये 5 गाने, झट से हो जाएगा मूड फ्रेश

23 अगस्त 2018

Raksha Bandhan
Bollywood

भाई-बहन के प्यार ने सुपरहिट बना दिए थे ये 7 TV सीरियल, 1 को छोड़ बाकी हो चुके हैं ऑफ एयर

23 अगस्त 2018

नीता अंबानी
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए अंबानी परिवार ने खोला अपना खजाना, पूरे बॉलीवुड ने भी इतने पैसे नहीं किए दान

23 अगस्त 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन हीरोईनों के भाई हैं बड़े बिजनेसमैन, परदे के पीछे रहकर चला रहे करोड़ों की कंपनी

23 अगस्त 2018

ghoul the horror web series of radhika apte 5 reasons to watch it
Bollywood

साल की सबसे डरावनी कहानी होगी राधिका आप्टे की 'घोल', देखने को मजबूर करेंगी ये 5 बड़ी वजह

23 अगस्त 2018

period
Fitness

महिलाओं के खान-पान पर भी निर्भर होते हैं पीरियड्स, रिसर्च में हुए कई सनसनीखेज खुलासे

23 अगस्त 2018

Kuruvila K Samuel
Weird Stories

आखिर क्यों दिल्ली का यह शख्स अपनी जमीन को बनाना चाहता है शमशान और कब्रिस्तान?

23 अगस्त 2018

viral
Weird Stories

इन भाई साहब ने बारात में चलाई ऐसी 'कार', घोड़ी पर बैठा दूल्हा भी डर गया

23 अगस्त 2018

रणदीप हुड्डा
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए जो काम अमिताभ-शाहरुख ना कर पाए वो रणदीप हुड्डा ने कर दिखाया, लोग बोल रहे Real Hero

23 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

अटलजी की कुल देवी का मंदिर
Rajasthan

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी सरकार की उपलब्धियां स्कूलों में पढ़ाएगी राजस्थान सरकार

राजस्थान की भाजपा सरकार पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी सरकार की प्रमुख उपलब्धियों को स्कूली पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल करना चाहती है। इन्हें अगले स्कूली सत्र से किताबों में शामिल किया जा सकता है।

23 अगस्त 2018

लालजी टंडन को बिहार के राज्यपाल पद की शपथ दिलाते पटना हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस जस्टिस मुकेश रसिक भाई शाह
Bihar

वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता लालजी टंडन बिहार के नए राज्यपाल बने, राजभवन में पद की शपथ ली

23 अगस्त 2018

राज्यपाल बेबीरानी मौर्या के घर के सामने की सजावट
Agra

राज्यपाल बेबीरानी के पहली बार घर आने पर ऐसे हो रही सजावट

23 अगस्त 2018

विधान परिषद में सीएम योगी ने शोक प्रस्ताव रखा और उन्हें श्रद्घांजलि दी।
Lucknow

विधानमंडल सत्र: मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने रखा शोक प्रस्ताव, अटलजी को श्रद्घांजलि देने के बाद सदन स्थगित

23 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में कम हो गए 10 लाख परीक्षार्थी, ये है नया आंकड़ा

23 अगस्त 2018

Rape, Gangrape, Acid Attack
Agra

छत पर सो रही थी किशोरी, तभी हुई यह वारदात, परिजन रह गए सन्न

23 अगस्त 2018

retired colonel assault case, CO transferred, Inspector police line spot
Delhi NCR

रिटायर्ड कर्नल की गिरफ्तारी का मामला: सीओ का तबादला, इंस्पेक्टर को किया लाइन हाजिर

23 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक जवान घायल

23 अगस्त 2018

भारी बारिश की चेतावनी से जिला रेड अलर्ट
Bilaspur

भारी बारिश की चेतावनी से जिला रेड अलर्ट

22 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Jammu

आतंकियों ने घाटी में 5 पुलिसकर्मियों पर किया हमला, 3 की मौत, एक ने भागकर बचाई जान

23 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

स्कूटर सवार पर गिरा पहाड़ और फिर क्या हुआ आप खुद देखें...

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला बिलासपुर में सुनाहणी के पास हुए लैंड स्लाइड में एक स्कूटर सवार बाल-बाल बच गया।

12 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 0:55

अभिभावकों ने घेरकर अध्यापिका को सड़क पर जड़े थप्पड़

7 अगस्त 2018

बादल फटा 3:01

VIDEO: हिमाचल में यहां फटा बादल, दहल गए लोग

19 जुलाई 2018

एचआरटीसी 1:48

VIDEO: HRTC कर्मचारी अध्यक्ष की चप्पलों से पिटाई

23 जून 2018

CLOUDBURST 1:19

हिमाचल में फटा बादल, घर-फसल सब कुछ बह गया

6 जून 2018

Related

भारतीय और पाकिस्तानी सेना
Jammu

सीमा पर भारत-पाकिस्तानी सेना ने दी एक दूसरे को मिठाइयां, 8 मिनट तक दिखा भाईचारा

22 अगस्त 2018

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Lucknow

अटलजी के नाम पर सीजी सिटी में बनेगा चिकित्सा विश्वविद्यालय, बलरामपुर में मेडिकल कॉलेज

23 अगस्त 2018

सासंद सुनील जाखड़
Chandigarh

राफेल डील पर अनिल अंबानी ने भेजा कानूनी नोटिस, तो सुनील जाखड़ ने उसका बना दिया जहा, बोले...

23 अगस्त 2018

पंजाब कैबिनेट की मीटिंग
Chandigarh

पंजाबः पाकिस्तान दौरे पर चौतरफा घिरे नवजोत सिद्धू, अब कैबिनेट की बैठक में लगी क्लास

23 अगस्त 2018

राबर्ट्सगंज के बढ़ौली चौक के पास से पुलिस ने पकड़ा
Varanasi

यूपी: खाकी फिर शर्मसार, महिला कांस्टेबल से सिपाही ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

23 अगस्त 2018

चंबल नदी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश में लगातार बारिश से बाढ़ जैसे हालात, एक की मौत

23 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.