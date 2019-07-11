शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   meteorological centre shimla Alert for heavy rain in himachal eight districts

हिमाचल के आठ जिलों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी, सरकार और प्रशासन सतर्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 12:23 PM IST
meteorological centre shimla Alert for heavy rain in himachal eight districts
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मौसम विभाग ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा, कांगड़ा, बिलासपुर, हमीरपुर, मंडी, ऊना, सोलन और सिरमौर जिलों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र शिमला ने पूरे प्रदेश में ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है।
विज्ञापन
सरकार और प्रशासन को सतर्क रहने को कहा गया है। 16 जुलाई तक पूरे प्रदेश में मौसम खराब बना रहने का पूर्वानुमान है। पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार भारी बारिश होने से प्रदेश के कई क्षेत्रों में नदी-नाले उफान पर आ गए हैं।

विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

दुबले-पतले दिखने वाले राणा दग्गुबाती ने बाहुबली को टक्कर देने के लिए ऐसे बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी

10 जुलाई 2019

rana daggubati
बाहुबली
बाहुबली
Rana Daggubati
Bollywood

दुबले-पतले दिखने वाले राणा दग्गुबाती ने बाहुबली को टक्कर देने के लिए ऐसे बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी

10 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: 20 साल बाद एक बार फिर रिजर्व डे, बारिश ने बढ़ाया फाइनल का इंतजार

10 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया vs न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
सौरभ गांगुली
world cup 1983
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: 20 साल बाद एक बार फिर रिजर्व डे, बारिश ने बढ़ाया फाइनल का इंतजार

10 जुलाई 2019

know morning good luck sign which makes your day happy
Metaphysical

सुबह के पांच शुभ संकेत, दिखाई देने पर मिलती है 100 फीसदी सफलता

11 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बरसात होगी या पूरा होगा खेल, मैनचेस्टर में आज भी कल जैसा मौसम

10 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

IndvsNz: मैच को लेकर यूजर्स ने बनाए मजेदार मीम्स, 'बाहुबली' के इस सीन से कर दी तुलना

10 जुलाई 2019

memes
memes
memes
memes
Bollywood

IndvsNz: मैच को लेकर यूजर्स ने बनाए मजेदार मीम्स, 'बाहुबली' के इस सीन से कर दी तुलना

10 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल में इन 5 गलतियों की वजह से हारी टीम इंडिया, वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का सपना टूटा

10 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
रोहित शर्मा- केएल राहुल
ऋषभ पंत और विराट कोहली
विजय शंकर-ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल में इन 5 गलतियों की वजह से हारी टीम इंडिया, वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का सपना टूटा

10 जुलाई 2019

जाने कैसे मिलेगा धन, प्यार, शादी, नौकरी व व्यापार जैसी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जाने कैसे मिलेगा धन, प्यार, शादी, नौकरी व व्यापार जैसी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
meteorological centre shimla heavy rain in himachal meteorological centre shimla rain alert in himachal heavy rain alert in himachal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारतीय संचार निगम लिमिटेड
Business Diary

बीएसएनएल कभी थी नंबर वन और अब क्यों है डूबने की कगार पर

11 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक में उठापटक जारी, किसकी क्या रहेगी भूमिका?

11 जुलाई 2019

Jitendra Singh
India News

भ्रष्ट अफसरों पर और नकेल कसेगी सरकार, सबूत मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई

11 जुलाई 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

अंपायर की इस गलती की वजह से सेमीफाइनल में हारा भारत, विवादों में आया धोनी का रनआउट

11 जुलाई 2019

know how prehypertension starts and lead to hypertension
Health & Fitness

जानें क्या है प्रीहाइपरटेंशन और कैसे होती है उच्च रक्तचाप की शुरुआत

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
लोंगवा गांव, नागालैंड
Bizarre News

ये है भारत का सबसे अनोखा गांव, जहां का मुखिया खाता है भारत में और सोता है म्यांमार में

11 जुलाई 2019

मीम्स
Bollywood

इंडिया की हार से निराश हुए फैंस तो पाकिस्तान ने वायरल किए गए मीम्स, फिर भी #SirJadeja और #Doni बने 'सुपरमैन'

11 जुलाई 2019

rana daggubati
Bollywood

दुबले-पतले दिखने वाले राणा दग्गुबाती ने बाहुबली को टक्कर देने के लिए ऐसे बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी

10 जुलाई 2019

2020 में 20 वर्ष
India News

20 साल में गुम हो गईं वो 20 चीजें, जो कभी थीं जिंदगी का अटूट हिस्सा

10 जुलाई 2019

baahubali
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' के सांड वाले सीन की सच्चाई जान लें, 'भल्लालदेव' ने किस तरह झोंकी आंखों में धूल

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

सड़क के साथ अनधिकृत निर्माण पर पूर्व एजी श्रवण डोगरा समेत 12 को नोटिस

सड़क के साथ अनधिकृत निर्माण करने पर पूर्व सरकार में महाधिवक्ता (एजी) रहे श्रवण डोगरा समेत 12 लोगों को लोक निर्माण विभाग ने नोटिस जारी किए हैं।

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

सीएम राहत कोष: न भुगतान की रसीदें, न ही उपयोगिता प्रमाणपत्र मिले

11 जुलाई 2019

oriental lily flower farming in Thunag Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हॉलैंड नहीं अब हिमाचल में टिश्यू कल्चर से तैयार होगा ओरिएंटल लिलियम फूल

11 जुलाई 2019

Gulab jamun
Shimla

बालजीज आज से बंद, खाने को नहीं मिलेंगे मशहूर गुलाब जामुन, पीएम मोदी भी हैं दीवाने

10 जुलाई 2019

CBI conducts raids at 110 locations in 19 states
India News

भ्रष्टाचार और आतंक पर बड़ा प्रहार: दिल्ली, मध्य प्रदेश समेत 19 राज्यों में 110 जगह सीबीआई छापा

10 जुलाई 2019

heavy rainfall warning issued for himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी, उफान पर नदी-नाले

10 जुलाई 2019

ski resorts will be developed in himachal and algae cultivation
Shimla

हिमाचल में बनेंगे स्की रिजॉर्ट, मध्यम वर्ग के लिए तैयार होंगे 1000 घर

10 जुलाई 2019

Spur Apple of himachal sold at the record rate till now in This season
Shimla

इस सीजन में अब तक के रिकॉर्ड रेट पर बिका स्पर सेब, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

11 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

मुख्यमंत्री खेत संरक्षण योजना शुरू, किसानों से मांगे आवेदन

10 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

खनन रोकने गई हिमाचल पुलिस को हथियारबंद लोगों ने धमकाया

10 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अब गोवा कांग्रेस में दो फाड़, भाजपा में शामिल 10 विधायकों की दिल्ली में मोदी-शाह से मुलाकात

कर्नाटक के बाद गोवा में कांग्रेस के सामने संकट मंडराता दिख रहा है. गोवा में कांग्रेस के 15 में से 10 विधायकों ने पार्टी छोड़ दी है. सभी 10 विधायक बीजेपी में शामिल हो गए हैं.

11 जुलाई 2019

धोनी आउट 3:51

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड सेमीफाइनल: विवादों में धोनी का रनआउट, सोशल मीडिया पर उस वक्त का स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल

11 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 3:02

कर-नाटक: एक नजर में कर्नाटक का सियासी संग्राम

10 जुलाई 2019

यूपी जेल 3:31

यूपी की जेल के अंदर से वायरल वीडियो, खुलेआम हेरोइन-गांजे का इस्तेमाल

10 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया 3:00

India vs Newzealand: सेमीफाइनल में भारत की हार, टूट गया भारत के वर्ल्ड कप का सपना

10 जुलाई 2019

Related

Investigation into money laundering in scholarship scam, ED summoned records
Shimla

छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले में मनी लांड्रिंग की भी जांच शुरू, ईडी ने तलब किया रिकॉर्ड

11 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

गरीबों का पैसा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में जमा कराना भूले डीसी

10 जुलाई 2019

domestic Violence Case of husband and wife reached in Family Counseling Center at mandi
Shimla

पति देर से आने की वजह पूछता है तो पत्नी देती है मरने की धमकी, परिवार परामर्श केंद्र पहुंचा मामला

9 जुलाई 2019

शक्तिपीठ ज्वालाजी मंदिर में केक के साथ पुजारी
Shimla

केक काटकर मनाया मां ज्वाला का जन्मदिन, लगाए 56 तरह के भोग

10 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

चेकअप के लिए लाइन में खड़े होने को कहा तो महिला चिकित्सक को दे दी अपहरण की धमकी

10 जुलाई 2019

chakka jam in nahan sirmour by student for buses
Shimla

बस को लेकर लोगों ने किया चक्का जाम, सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

10 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited