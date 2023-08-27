IIT Mandi: बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले एलजी ढिल्लों बने आईआईटी मंडी के बीओजी अध्यक्ष

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (सेवानिवृत्त) कंवल जीत सिंह ढिल्लों को आईआईटी मंडी के बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नर्स के अध्यक्ष के रूप में तीन साल की अवधि के लिए नियुक्त किया गया है। लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल ढिल्लों ने पुलवामा आईईडी ब्लास्ट, बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक और अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए को निरस्त करने के सबसे चुनौतीपूर्ण माहौल के दौरान 15 कोर की कमान संभाली।

Lt Gen (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Tiny Dhillon) has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh for a period of three years w.e.f. 25.08.2023 by President Droupadi Murmu.



