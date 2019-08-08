शहर चुनें

राजधानी शिमला में भूस्खलन, पहाड़ी से कार पर गिरे पत्थर, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 12:55 PM IST
landslide in shimla big Boulders hit car
- फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
शिमला में भूस्खलन होने से एक कार पर पत्थर आ गिरे। कार सड़क किनारे खड़ी थी। शिमला के शनान क्षेत्र में अचानक पहाड़ी से भूस्खलन हो गया। किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। गनीमत रही कि कार में कोई सवार नहीं था। रास्ते से गुजर रहे लोग भी बाल-बाल बच गए। वहीं प्रशासन ने भी लोगों के लिए एडवाइजरी जारी की है। प्रदेश में हो रही बारिश से जमीन में नमी आ गई है, ऐसे में लोगों को भी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। कई जगहों पर भूस्खलन हो रहे हैं।
landslide in shimla landslide shimla himachal pradesh
