शहर चुनें
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   HRTC bus broke down on road, highway remain closed for one hour

बीच सड़क पर खराब हो गई एचआरटीसी बस, एक घंटे बंद रहा हाईवे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मंडी Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 11:56 AM IST
विज्ञापन
एचआरटीसी की बस सुपर हाईवे पर खराब हो गई।
एचआरटीसी की बस सुपर हाईवे पर खराब हो गई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

हिमाचल के मंडी जिले के सरकाघाट में बीच सड़क पर एचआरटीसी की बस खराब हो गई। इससे हाईवे पर एक घंटे तक वाहनों की आवाजाही ठप रही। जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह सरकाघाट बस स्टैंड से निकलते ही एचआरटीसी की बस सुपर हाईवे पर खराब हो गई।

इसके चलते परीक्षार्थियों और नौकरीपेशा लोगों को भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। पुलिस ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद बस को हाईवे से हटवाया। इसके बाद वाहनों की आवाजाही नियमित हो पाई। 
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
hrtc bus national highway mandi super highway mandi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कपिल सिब्बल-अनिल शास्त्री (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस में अंतर्कलह: अनिल शास्त्री की सोनिया-राहुल को सलाह, सिब्बल के ट्वीट से अटकलों का बाजार गर्म

25 अगस्त 2020

IS terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ के भतीजे ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बताया चाचा का 'खौफनाक' सच

25 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
प्लास्टिक सर्जरी
Bollywood

फिल्मों से ज्यादा प्लास्टिक सर्जरी को लेकर चर्चा में रहीं ये हसीनाएं, एक का तो चेहरा ही बिगड़ गया

25 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, अमाल मलिक और सलमान खान
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती पर सिद्धार्थ पिठानी का खुलासा और सलमान खान के फैंस से भिड़े अमाल मलिक, पांच खबरें

25 अगस्त 2020

ए के हंगल
Bollywood

दो साल पाकिस्तान की जेल में रहा ये अभिनेता, अंतिम दिनों में हुआ पाई-पाई को मोहताज, प्रधानमंत्री थे रिश्तेदार

25 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

'मौत वाले दिन दुबई के ड्रग डीलर से मिले थे सुशांत', सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने किया नया दावा

25 अगस्त 2020

फरहान अख्तर, शिबानी दांडेकर और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: फरहान अख्तर की गर्लफ्रेंड ने खोला 'मिस्ट्री गर्ल' का राज, ट्वीट कर बताया कौन है वो लड़की

25 अगस्त 2020

अनलॉक 3.0
India News

अनलॉक-4: पहली सितंबर से चल सकती हैं मेट्रो ट्रेनें, स्कूल-कॉलेज अभी नहीं खुलेंगे

25 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

अबू यूसुफ के खुलासे से सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के हुए कान खड़े, बम धमाके करने के बाद किसी नेता की करता हत्या

25 अगस्त 2020

अमाल मलिक और सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान के फैंस से ट्विटर पर भिड़े अमाल मलिक, गाली देने वालों को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

25 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited