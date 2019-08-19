शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Holiday In Chamba Declared By DC Due To Heavy Rain In Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश के बीच इस जिले में मंगलवार को भी अवकाश घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 01:47 PM IST
Holiday In Chamba Declared By DC Due To Heavy Rain In Himachal Pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
चंबा के उपायुक्त विवेक भाटिया ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। चंबा में 20 अगस्त मंगलवार को भी सभी सरकारी, निजी और कॉन्वेंट स्कूल, यूनिवर्सिटी, कॉलेज, आईटीआई, पॉलीटेक्नीक और आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद रहेंगे। वहीं लोगों को भी नदी नालों के किनारे न जाने की हिदायत दी गई है। 
विज्ञापन
इससे पहले शिमला, चंबा, सोलन, सिरमौर और कुल्लू के सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में सोमवार को अवकाश घोषित किया गया था। इस संबंध में शिमला, चंबा, सोलन, कुल्लू और सिरमौर के उपायुक्तों ने रविवार को आदेश जारी कर दिए थे।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

19 अगस्त राशिफल: पांच राशियों को मुनाफा मिलने के संकेत हैं, पढ़ें सोमवार का राशिफल

19 अगस्त 2019

एम्स लगी आग पर काबू पाते दमकल कर्मी
Delhi NCR

खुलासा: एम्स में आग की चार सबसे बड़ी वजह सामने आईं, 1983 से पहले के नियम थे लागू

19 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी ने आर्चर को लगाई फटकार, बोले- दर्द से कराह रहे स्मिथ का हाल तक नहीं पूछा

18 अगस्त 2019

स्मिथ, जोफ्रा
स्टीव स्मिथ घायल
Shoaib Akhtar
स्टीव स्मिथ घायल
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी ने आर्चर को लगाई फटकार, बोले- दर्द से कराह रहे स्मिथ का हाल तक नहीं पूछा

18 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
बचाव दल महिला को मलबे से बाहर निकालने की कोशिश करते हुए
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बारिश-भूस्खलन से भारी तबाही, 21 लोगों की मौत, दो बहे, 887 से ज्यादा सड़कें बंद

19 अगस्त 2019

शेहला राशिद
India News

शेहला रशीद के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज, सेना के खिलाफ फर्जी खबर फैलाने का आरोप

19 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

अनुष्का ने शेयर की Beach की ऐसी तस्वीर, कमेंट किए बिना खुद को रोक नहीं पाए विराट कोहली

19 अगस्त 2019

ये है वो तस्वीर जो अनुष्का शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की साथ में विराट कोहली
virat kohli and anushka sharma
virat kohli and anushka sharma
anushka sharma
Bollywood

अनुष्का ने शेयर की Beach की ऐसी तस्वीर, कमेंट किए बिना खुद को रोक नहीं पाए विराट कोहली

19 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
heavy rain in himachal pradesh rain in himachal pradesh holiday in himachal chamba due to rain holiday in chamba declared dc chamba declared holiday for 20 august
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

200 पूर्व लोकसभा सांसदों ने अब तक नहीं खाली किए बंगले

19 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तंजानिया में तेल टैंकर धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 95 हुई

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

शर्मनाक: नेपाल में महिला को डायन बता जबरन मैला खिलाया, महिलाओं ने ही की ज्यादती

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
चाकू से काटी नाक
Bareilly

चाकू से तलाकशुदा पत्नी की काटी नाक, तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

19 अगस्त 2019

मृतक अब्दुल साजिद
Delhi NCR

बिस्कुट के रेपर को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

Trichy Road Accident
India News

तमिलनाडु में 70 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरा वाहन, तीन बच्चों समेत आठ लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: अधिवक्ता दंपती को बेहोश कर लूटा, चलती कार से फेंककर फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनें प्रभावित (सांकेतकि तस्वीर)
Meerut

ट्रैक पर भरा पानी, चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें प्रभावित, यात्री परेशान

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Heavry Rain Three teachers and student Swept away in Flooded river
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश : पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गए तीन अध्यापक और एक छात्र

हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुई मूसलधार बारिश से नदी नाले उफान पर हैं। सोमवार को हमीरपुर जिले के लोअर हड़ेटा स्कूल का एक छात्र और तीन अध्यापक खड्ड पार करते समय पानी के तेज बहाव में काफी दूर तक बह गए।

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Shimla

कृषि विभाग ने प्राकृतिक खेती को बढ़ावा देने के लिए उठाया बड़ा कदम

19 अगस्त 2019

indian army
Shimla

तनावमुक्त होकर ड्यूटी दे सकेंगे सैनिक, घर-परिवार की समस्याएं हल करेगा विभाग

19 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

स्नातकोत्तर में 55 प्रतिशत अंक वालों को सीयू पीएचडी और एचपीयू करवाएगा एमफिल

19 अगस्त 2019

डॉ. जेसी चंदेल, नौणी विवि के फल विज्ञान विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष
Agriculture

विशेषज्ञ की सलाह: खेतों में खड़ा न रहने दें बारिश का पानी, निकासी का करें उचित प्रबंध

19 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

विधानसभा का मानसून सत्र आज से, नशाखोरी और धारा-118 पर गूंजेगा सदन

19 अगस्त 2019

Holiday in Shimla and Sirmour declared by DC due to heavy rain in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश के बीच पांच जिलों में सोमवार का अवकाश घोषित

18 अगस्त 2019

Scooty Rider Mother and Son Dies due To Truck Collision in Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

ट्रक और स्कूटी में भीषण टक्कर, मां-बेटे की मौके पर मौत

18 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

अश्लील वीडियो वायरल मामले में दो और गिरफ्तार, महिला नेता ने कराई थी एफआईआर

18 अगस्त 2019

heavy rain in himachal roof collapse woman escapes by jumping from window
Shimla

मकान की छत गिरी, महिला ने खिड़की से छलांग लगाकर बचाई जान

18 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

कैंसर से जूझ रहे बिहार के पूर्व सीएम जगन्नाथ मिश्रा ने ली आखिर सांस, बिहार में 3 दिन का राजकीय शोक

बिहार के पूर्व सीएम जगन्नाथ मिश्रा का निधन हो गया। वो 82 साल के थे और काफी समय से बीमार भी थे। उनका निधन दिल्ली में हुआ। केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने मिश्रा के निधन पर शोक जताया है।

19 अगस्त 2019

बंगलुरू 1:50

बंगलूरू नशे में धुत शख्स ने फुटपाथ पर चढ़ाई गाड़ी, दर्जन भर लोगों को कुचला

19 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:06

World Photography Day 2019 : कमरे से बड़ा था दुनिया का पहला कैमरा

19 अगस्त 2019

धुले हादसा 1:42

महाराष्ट्र के धुले में बड़ा हादसा, ट्रक और बस में टक्कर, 15 की मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

लांस नायक संदीप थापा 3:05

देहरादून के लाल की आखिरी विदाई पर उमड़ी भीड़, नौशेरा सेक्टर में शहीद हुए थे लांस नायक संदीप थापा

19 अगस्त 2019

Related

Priyanka gandhi Vadra entered home with her husband Robert Vadra in charabra shimla
Shimla

शिमला में पति रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के साथ अपने नए घर में रुकीं प्रियंका गांधी

18 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

पुलिस भर्ती फर्जीवाड़ा: पांच युवाओं से पूछताछ, एक हरियाणा के जींद में गिरफ्तार

18 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

सड़क हादसे में कबड्डी स्टार अजय ठाकुर के चचेरे भाई समेत दो की मौत

17 अगस्त 2019

fresh snowfal in lahaul manali leh road closed heavy rain himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: लाहौल-स्पीति में ताजा बर्फबारी, मनाली-लेह मार्ग बंद

18 अगस्त 2019

Himachal Employment Department will provide job to 10 thousand youth
Shimla

हिमाचल रोजगार विभाग 10 हजार युवाओं को दिलाएगा नौकरी

17 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

कांगड़ा की महिला ने बेटी संग ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दी

17 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited