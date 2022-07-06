Dalai Lama Birthday: दलाईलामा ने मनाया 87वां जन्मदिन, हॉलीवुड एक्टर रिचर्ड गेरे भी पहुंचे

तिब्बती धर्मगुरु दलाईलामा ने आज मैक्लोडगंज स्थित मुख्य बौद्ध मंदिर में अपना 87वां जन्मदिन तिब्बती रीति-रिवाज के साथ मनाया। हॉलीवुड एक्टर रिचर्ड गेरे ने भी जन्मदिन कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया। हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेसिंग के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।
#WATCH | Himachal: 87th birthday of Dalai Lama being celebrated in Dharamshala. Hollywood actor Richard Gere also participated in celebrations organised by Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt in-exile,at main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. CM Thakur joined via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Hwre6Gj0yF— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
"Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/yFaUsytxnP
