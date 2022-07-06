Dalai Lama Birthday: दलाईलामा ने मनाया 87वां जन्मदिन, हॉलीवुड एक्टर रिचर्ड गेरे भी पहुंचे

तिब्बती धर्मगुरु दलाईलामा ने आज मैक्लोडगंज स्थित मुख्य बौद्ध मंदिर में अपना 87वां जन्मदिन तिब्बती रीति-रिवाज के साथ मनाया। हॉलीवुड एक्टर रिचर्ड गेरे ने भी जन्मदिन कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया। हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेसिंग के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।

#WATCH | Himachal: 87th birthday of Dalai Lama being celebrated in Dharamshala. Hollywood actor Richard Gere also participated in celebrations organised by Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt in-exile,at main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. CM Thakur joined via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Hwre6Gj0yF

"Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



