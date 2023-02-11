Himachal Weather: हिमाचल में भारी हिमपात, तीन नेशनल हाईवे समेत 216 सड़कें अवरुद्ध, पर्यटकों को हिदायत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाहौल-स्पीति, किन्नौर, चंबा और कुल्लू जिलों में पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान भारी हिमपात हुआ है। प्रदेश में तीन नेशनल हाईवे समेत 216 सड़कें अवरुद्ध हैं। राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि कुछ क्षेत्रों में बिजली और पानी की आपूर्ति प्रभावित है। मनाली लेह नेशनल हाईवे तीन बर्फबारी तथा हिमस्खलन होने के कारण सभी प्रकार के वाहनों के लिए बंद है।
Himachal Pradesh| Districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Kullu have received heavy snowfall during the past 24 hours. 216 roads including 3 national highways closed in the state. Electricity & water supply affected in some areas: State Disaster Management Authority— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023
