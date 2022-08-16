Himachal: लाहौल-स्पीति के जाहलमा नाले में आई बाढ़, चंद्रभागा नदी में जलभराव से जोबरंग में बनी झील

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Two people missing after flash floods in Solang Nala, Kullu yesterday. Search and rescue operations, that stopped due to the increase of water flow in the river, will resume this morning.— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
(Visuals from yesterday, 15th August) pic.twitter.com/xOpI7vMtmA
