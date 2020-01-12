शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh › Earthquake of Magnitude 3.4 Occurred in Kangra Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: कांगड़ा में भूकंप के झटके, 3.4 तीव्रता से हिली धरती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 02:15 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश के कांगड़ा में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.4 आंकी गई है। कम तीव्रता होने से अधिकांश लोगों को भूकंप का एहसास नहीं हुआ। फिलहाल किसी जानमाल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। भूकंप का केंद्र कांगड़ा जिले में जमीन से पांच किमी नीचे था।
