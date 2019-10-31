शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   earthquake in himachal pradesh mandi magnitude is 3 point 4

हिमाचल में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, 3.4 थी रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंडी Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 03:03 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल के मंडी में आज दोपहर 12 बजकर 44 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार रिक्टर स्केल पर इस भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.4 आंकी गई है।
विज्ञापन


 
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के मैनेजर की जान बचाने पर शाहरुख की तारीफ, सलमान बोले- हीरो वो होता है...

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Salman khan
Shah Rukh khan
गौरी के साथ शाहरुख खान
शाहरुख खान-गौरी और मैनेजर के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के मैनेजर की जान बचाने पर शाहरुख की तारीफ, सलमान बोले- हीरो वो होता है...

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड वीर के साथ सेलिब्रेट की दिवाली, पार्टी में किया जमकर डांस

31 अक्टूबर 2019

sara ali khan
sara ali khan, veer pahariya
Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya
sara ali khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड वीर के साथ सेलिब्रेट की दिवाली, पार्टी में किया जमकर डांस

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आज से बदला जम्मू-कश्मीर का इतिहास और भूगोल, इन नियमों का अस्तित्व हो जाएगा खत्म

31 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
डल लेक पर लगा सब्जी बाजार
Jammu

आज से पूरी तरह लागू होगा संविधान, लाखों लोगों को मिलेगी नौकरी और जमीन का हक

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

जान पर खेलकर शाहरुख ने बचाई ऐश्वर्या राय की मैनेजर की जान, आग से खुद भी झुलसे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

शाहरुख खान-गौरी और मैनेजर के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
गौरी के साथ शाहरुख खान
शाहरुख खान- गौरी खान
शाहरुख खान- गौरी खान
Bollywood

जान पर खेलकर शाहरुख ने बचाई ऐश्वर्या राय की मैनेजर की जान, आग से खुद भी झुलसे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

रावलपिंडी-तेजगाम एक्सप्रेस में आग लग गई है
World

पाकिस्तान: ट्रेन के अंदर नाश्ता बना रहा था यात्री, सिलिंडर फटने से गई 65 की जान

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
विज्ञापन
earthquake earthquake in himachal pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आज से बदला जम्मू-कश्मीर का इतिहास और भूगोल, इन नियमों का अस्तित्व हो जाएगा खत्म

31 अक्टूबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे और आदित्य ठाकरे फाइल फोटो
India News

एकनाथ शिंदे शिवसेना विधायक दल के नेता चुने गए, राज्यपाल से मिलेंगे आदित्य ठाकरे

31 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मुफ्त सफर योजना का दूसरे दिन ही निकला दम
Delhi NCR

मुफ्त सफर की योजना ने तोड़ा दम, न रुकीं बसें, न दिखा रूट नंबर, भीड़ करती रही इंतजार

31 अक्टूबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

ऐतिहासिक करतारपुर कॉरिडोर बनने के बाद पाकिस्तान से पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने, देखिए

31 अक्टूबर 2019

रावलपिंडी-तेजगाम एक्सप्रेस में आग लग गई है
World

पाकिस्तान: ट्रेन के अंदर नाश्ता बना रहा था यात्री, सिलिंडर फटने से गई 65 की जान

31 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Anand Mahindra, sunny
Television

जूता पॉलिश करने वाले का गाना सुनकर भावुक हुए आनंद महिंद्रा, वीडियो साझा कर लोगों को दिया ये चैलेंज

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पेंटागन द्वारा जारी की गई तस्वीरें
World

कैसे मारा गया दुनिया का सबसे खूंखार आतंकी बगदादी, अमेरिका ने जारी किया वीडियो

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की तारीफ से लेकर ऋचा चड्ढा की लताड़ तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

डल लेक पर लगा सब्जी बाजार
Jammu

आज से पूरी तरह लागू होगा संविधान, लाखों लोगों को मिलेगी नौकरी और जमीन का हक

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Now Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh two new Union territory exists in India
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में आज से नया निजाम, बदल गया 72 साल पुराना इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

accident in mandi and una one killed seven injured
Himachal Pradesh

ऊना और मंडी जिले में सड़क हादसे, एक की मौत, सात घायल

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना जिले में लग्जरी बस और ट्रक में भीषण टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में सात बस यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

31 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Three arrested for beating HRTC Bus driver in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh
Bilaspur

एचआरटीसी चालक को पीटने पर प्रधान, पुलिस कर्मी समेत तीन दबोचे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

himachal weather report IMD Shimla forecast for state on 30th October
Himachal Pradesh

प्रदेश में तीन दिन बारिश और बर्फबारी का पूर्वानुमान

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Two killed in accident as car collided with bridge in Una in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

अनियंत्रित होकर पुल के साथ टकराई कार, दो युवकों की मौत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ का आरोपी शिक्षक सस्पेंड, छिन सकते हैं पुरस्कार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Two handicaped student got admission in Phd at HPU
Shimla

एचपीयू के दो दिव्यांग विद्यार्थियों का पीएचडी में दाखिला

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

पटवारी परीक्षा का शेड्यूल जारी, ढाई लाख ने किया है आवदेन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Sirmour Nahan Himachal Pradesh Narrow escape for sixty passengers as HRTC Bus brake failure
Himachal Pradesh

चढ़ाई चढ़ते वक्त सरकारी बस की ब्रेक फेल, बड़ा हादसा टला

30 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शांता कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

शांता ने इन्वेस्टर मीट के लिए वीरभद्र सिंह से मांगे सुझाव

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Anti Terrorist Front chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta statement over POK in Palampur Himachal
Himachal Pradesh

भारत को पीओके सौंप दे पाक प्रधानमंत्री : बिट्टा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

13 लाख भारतीयों के क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड का डेटा हुआ चोरी, एक साल में कार्डों की सबसे बड़ी चोरी

सिंगापुर की एक संस्था के मुताबिक 13 लाख भारतीयों के क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड का डेटा चोरी हो गया है। डार्क वेब के जरिए ये डेटा चोरी किया गया है।

31 अक्टूबर 2019

अंडा 1:07

मध्यप्रदेश में अंडे पर बवाल, भाजपा नेता गोपाल भार्गव ने उठाए सवाल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:05

केरल में 'महा' तूफान की दस्तक, येलो अलर्ट जारी

31 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:32

करीना के भाई से डेटिंग की खबरों के बीच सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा संग इवेंट में पहुंची तारा सुतारिया

31 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:26

अनन्या पांडे ने फैंस के साथ काटा बर्थडे केक, खिंचवाई तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

टेट के तीन हजार आवेदन रद्द, परीक्षा तिथि भी बदली

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Shuchita 16th rank Indian Engineering Services from Kasauli in Solan in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

आईईएस परीक्षा में कसौली की शुचिता को 16वां रैंक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र का पूर्वानुमान, एक से चार तक खराब रहेगा मौसम

29 अक्टूबर 2019

यामी गौतम
Himachal Pradesh

धर्मशाला इन्वेस्टर मीट में अभिनेत्री यामी गौतम होंगी ब्रांड एंबेसडर

31 अक्टूबर 2019

मनरेगा
Himachal Pradesh

मनरेगा में केंद्र की कड़ी शर्त, तीन दिन में जारी करना होगा स्टेट शेयर

29 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी पंचायतों में बनेगी सिविल डिफेंस की मजबूत ‘सेना’

30 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited