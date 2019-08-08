शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   differently-abled students pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

शिमलाः 200 दिव्यांग छात्रों ने पौधारोपण कर दी सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 06:13 AM IST
tribute
tribute - फोटो : ANI
बीजेपी की कद्दावर नेता और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के असामयिक निधन से इस समय देश भर में शोक की लहर है। उनके जाने के बाद हर वर्ग और उम्र के लोग उन्हे अपने तरीके से याद कर रहे हैं। श्रद्धांजलि देने का सिलसिला भी अभी जारी है। 
इसी क्रम में हिमाचल प्रदेश की राजधानी शिमला में 200 से अधिक दिव्यांग छात्रों ने पौधारोपण करके पूर्व वदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को याद किया और श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। 
sushma swaraj sushma swaraj news tribute differently abled
