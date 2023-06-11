Shimla: थल सेना अध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज पांडे ने राज्यपाल से की भेंट, सेना प्रशिक्षण कमान का दौरा किया

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
राज्यपाल शिव प्रताप शुक्ल से राजभवन में थल सेना अध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज पांडे (पीवीएसएम, एवीएसएम, वीएसएम, एडीसी) ने भेंट की। यह एक शिष्टाचार भेंट थी। इस अवसर पर राज्यपाल ने उन्हें हिमाचली टोपी व शाल के साथ स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट कर सम्मानित किया। राज्यपाल को थल सेनाध्यक्ष ने सेना से संबंधित विभिन्न मुद्दों पर जानकारी दी।
Himachal Pradesh | Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited Army Training Command Headquarters, Shimla to review the evolving training & doctrinal aspects for Indian Army. He was briefed about concurrent & future initiatives undertaken by the Command: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/4keaTCfUOj— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
