Army recruiting Office Shimla declared result of written exam of Soldier GD

सेना भर्ती कार्यालय शिमला ने घोषित किया सैनिक जीडी लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम, देखें यहां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 05:16 PM IST
सेना भर्ती कार्यालय शिमला ने सैनिक जनरल ड्यूटी  की लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। एआरओ ने सीईई परीक्षा का आयोजन राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला पोर्टमोर में किया था। सेना भर्ती कार्यालय शिमला के निदेशक कर्नल तनवीर सिंह मान ने बताया कि सफल अभ्यर्थी 5 अगस्त को सुबह नौ बजे 10वीं और 12वीं के प्रमाण पत्र की फोटो कॉपी के साथ अनाडेल में रिपोर्ट करें।

यहां क्लिक कर देखें अपना परिणाम

army recruiting office shimla army gd result shimla sarmy oldier gd bharti result shimla army recruiting result shimla सेना भर्ती रिजल्ट शिमला
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

