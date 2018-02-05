अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   appointment of hp board corporation chairman after cm delhi tour

सीएम के दिल्ली से लौटते ही तय होंगे निगम-बोर्ड के चेयरमैन, लंबे समय से लटकी है ताजपोशी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:35 AM IST
appointment of hp board corporation chairman after cm delhi tour
प्रदेश में निगम और बोर्डों के चेयरमैन पर फंसा पेच जल्द सुलझ सकता है। मुख्यमंत्री मंगलवार से दिल्ली प्रवास पर जा रहे हैं। यहां पार्टी केंद्रीय नेतृत्व से मुलाकात होगी। पार्टी के उच्च पदस्थ सूत्रों के अनुसार विधायकों, पूर्व विधायकों और संघ से जुड़े कार्यकर्ताओं में से निगम और बोर्ड के चेयरमैन तय होने हैं। 

सहकारी बैंकों के साथ कई अन्य महत्वपूर्ण पदों की तैनाती के लिए पैनल तैयार किया जा चुका है। इस पर केंद्रीय नेतृत्व की मुहर लगने के बाद निर्णय होगा। हालांकि, अधिकारिक तौर पर मुख्यमंत्री केंद्रीय मंत्रियों को साथ होने वाली बैठकों के लिए दिल्ली जा रहे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री 6 से 8 फरवरी तक प्रदेश से बाहर रहेंगे। दिल्ली में मंगलवार को उनकी कई आधिकारिक बैठकें हैं। उनके साथ कई मंत्री विपिन परमार, डॉ. रामलाल मारकंडा, अनिल शर्मा भी दिल्ली में रहेंगे। कुछ मंत्री और भी दिल्ली जा सकते हैं। 

हिमाचल सदन में मुख्यमंत्री के प्रवास के लिए 17 कमरे आरक्षित किए हैं। पहली बार जीतकर सदन में पहुंचे कई विधायक दिल्ली में प्रशिक्षण ले रहेे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री की मंगलवार शाम को केंद्रीय नेतृत्व से भी मुलाकात संभव है। 

इस दौरान वरिष्ठ नेताओं की निगम और बोर्डों में उपाध्यक्ष और चेयरमैन बनने की तैयार सूची पर भी चर्चा हो सकती है। माना जा रहा है कि शिमला लौटने के बाद ओहदों के इंतजार में बैठे भाजपा नेताओं की ताजपोशी की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री बुधवार को चंडीगढ़ पहुंचेंगे, जहां एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेंगे। आठ फरवरी को भी उनका चंडीगढ़ में एक निजी संस्थान में जाने का कार्यक्रम है। 
 
cm jairam delhi tour board chairman appointment hp corporations

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

super 30 first look out hrithik roshan anand kumar
Bollywood

IIT की कोचिंग देने के लिए तैयार ऋतिक रोशन, 'सुपर 30' का होगा सेलेक्शन

6 फरवरी 2018

gautam rode and Pankhuri Awasthy got married pics and videos from their dreamy wedding
Bollywood

40 के एक्टर ने 14 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लिए सात फेरे, महल से राजकुमारी की तरह विदा हुई एक्ट्रेस

6 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh recommended Jim Sarbh for the role of Malik Kafur in Padmaavat
Bollywood

इस बड़े एक्टर की वजह से 'जिम सरभ' को मिला 'पद्मावत' में 'मलिक कफूर' का रोल

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan offer 2 crore rupee for rare breed horse saqab his owner rejected
Bollywood

इस नायाब चीज पर आया सलमान खान का दिल, 2 करोड़ कीमत लगाने के बावजूद खाली हाथ लौटे

6 फरवरी 2018

Watch How To Make Cement Showpieces For Home Decor In This DIY Video
Home Remedies

मामूली सीमेंट से खुद बनाएं ऐसी शानदार चीजें, घर की सजावट देख मेहमान हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

6 फरवरी 2018

Valentines special rose known as flowe of love
Relationship

गुलाब के हर रंग के पीछे छुपा होता है एक मतलब, जानें इस फूल से जुड़े दिलचस्प तथ्य

6 फरवरी 2018

avengers infinity war 30 seconds trailer released
Hollywood

Avengers: Infinity War में विलेन से लड़ेंगे 40 सुपरहीरो, 70 लाख लोगों ने देखा नया Trailer

6 फरवरी 2018

karan johar share the photo with sanitary napkin akshay kumar padman challenge accepted
Bollywood

PHOTOS: रिलीज से पहले ही 'पैड-मय' हो गया पूरा बॉलीवुड, अक्षय की फिल्म का सुपरहिट होना तय

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser released
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए जीतेंगे 'Gold', स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर देंगे देश को तोहफा

6 फरवरी 2018

The Rock movie Skyscraper trailer released
Hollywood

द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर रिलीज, रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला एक्शन, देखिए VIDEO

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Terrorists lob grenade at an Army camp in Kakpora
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः काकापोरा में जैश आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला

आतंकियों ने काकापारो स्थित सेना के कैंप पर ग्रेनेड दागा है। हालांकि इस हमले में किसी भी प्रकार के हताहत की कोई खबर नहीं है।

6 फरवरी 2018

हज योत्रो
Bareilly

हज योत्रो

6 फरवरी 2018

मंत्री जी फटकार के बावजूद ब्लाकों में अटके हजारों पेंशन फार्म
Bareilly

मंत्री जी फटकार के बावजूद ब्लाकों में अटके हजारों पेंशन फार्म

6 फरवरी 2018

ATS arrested suspected terrorist shekh ali akbar lucknow.
Lucknow

कश्मीर के आतंकियों का मददगार लखनऊ से गिरफ्तार, ATS ने लोहिया पथ से दबोचा

5 फरवरी 2018

uttar pradesh government to present its budget on 16 february.
Lucknow

16 फरवरी को प्रदेश का बजट पेश करेगी योगी सरकार, जारी हुआ कार्यक्रम

6 फरवरी 2018

Police busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed module and arrested 5 Over Ground Workers in Awantipora of J&K
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के ठिकाने का पर्दाफाश, 5 ओवर ग्राउंड वर्कर्स गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2018

ED attached Jharkhand gangster Akhilesh Singh assets worth nearly Rs 3 crore
Jharkhand

झारखंड के गैंगस्टर अखिलेश सिंह की 2.95 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच

6 फरवरी 2018

delhi CM kejriwal met ankit saxena family, may announce compensation
Delhi NCR

अंकित के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे CM केजरीवाल, किया ये वादा

6 फरवरी 2018

verbal clash between chauki incharge and MLA in sitapur.
Lucknow

ट्रॉली पकड़े जाने पर पुलिस चौकी में जमकर हंगामा, विधायक और चौकी प्रभारी के बीच जमकर नोकझोंक

5 फरवरी 2018

on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people
Maharashtra

सरकारी SC/ST कर्मचारियों को निकालेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जानें क्या है वजह

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

चंद घंटों में पकड़े गए हत्यारे भाई, जीजा-साले को उतारा था मौत के घाट

शिमला पुलिस ने शोघी में डबल मर्डर कर लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले आरोपियों को धर दबोचा है। कत्ल और लूट की वारदात में शामिल दोनों आरोपी आपस में भाई बताये जा रहे हैं। आरोपियों कि गिरफ्तारी के साथ ही पुलिस ने भी राहत की सांसद ली है।

4 फरवरी 2018

Caught on cam: Man attacks family with axe over family dispute 3:07

VIDEO: घर में कुल्हाड़ी लेकर घुसा हमलावर और फिर...

3 फरवरी 2018

Watch Fresh snowfall drapes Shimla, Manali in white blanket 1:02

अगर इस बार भी बर्फबारी नहीं देख पाए तो जरूर देखें ये Video

25 जनवरी 2018

Ice Skating under scintillating torch light in shimla 3:06

VIDEO: चांद की रोशनी में आपने आइस स्केटिंग की है क्या?

23 जनवरी 2018

6 HOSUES AND TEMPLE GUTTED DUE TO FIRE IN SHIMLA DISTRICT OF HIMACHAL PRADESH 1:02

VIDEO: शिमला के गांव में लगी आग ने लील लिया ये पौराणिक मंदिर

17 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.