रेलवे भूमि पर कब्जा

रेलवे भूमि पर कब्जा

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 10:52 PM IST
कोर्ट के आदेश पर रेलवे ने कब्जे में ली जमीन
शिमला। ओल्ड बस स्टैंड ओवर हेड ब्रिज के पास भूमि स्वामित्व को लेकर रेलवे और निजी कंपनी के बीच चल रहे विवाद पर न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद शनिवार को रेलवे ने कब्जा ले लिया। पूरा दिन जोर शोर से प्लाट खाली करने का काम चला रहा। रेलवे ने इस स्थान का प्रयोग बाबा भलखू रेल संग्रहालय के विस्तार के लिए करने की योजना बनाई है।

