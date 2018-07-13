शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   नुकसान

नुकसान

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 13 Jul 2018 09:48 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कमरऊ मुनाला में गिरी मकान की दीवार
सतौन (सिरमौर)। मूसलाधार बारिश के कारण कई स्थानों पर मकानों को भी खतरा पैदा हो गया है। वीरवार रात कमरऊ तहसील के कमरऊ मुनाना गांव के कमलेश शर्मा और गुमान सिंह शर्मा के घर की दीवार ढह गई है, जिससे उन्हें लाखों का नुकसान हुआ है। वहीं मकान को भी खतरा पैदा हो गया है। डंगा ढह जाने के करण उनकी फसल भी नष्ट हुई है। ग्रामीण मलेश शर्मा, गुमान सिंह शर्मा, वार्ड सदस्य राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि बीते दो दिन से इलाके में भारी बरसात हुई है। कमलेश शर्मा के नवनिर्मित मकान ओर गुमान सिंह के घर के बाहर की दीवार इससे ढह गई है। इसी डंगे से होकर लोगों का रास्ता भी था, जो अब बंद हो गया है। कमरऊ के पटवारी कमलेश चौहान ने बताया कि मौके का निरीक्षण किया गया है। राजस्व विभाग की ओर से दीवार गिरने का कोई मुआवजा नहीं दिया जाता। सुरक्षा दीवार के लिए तहसील की ओर से स्थानीय पंचायत को रिपोर्ट भेजी जाएगी।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

indian railway
Government Jobs

भारतीय रेलवे ने 10वीं पास के लिए 4103 पदों पर निकाली भर्ती, 27 से पहले कर दें आवेदन

13 जुलाई 2018

astrology
Weird Stories

पहले ज्योतिषी देखेंगे कुंडली, बाद में डॉक्टर करेंगे इलाज, बनने वाला है ऐसा अनोखा अस्पताल

13 जुलाई 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

मैदान में विराट कोहली को KISS देती नजर आईं अनुष्का शर्मा, वायरल हुआ VIDEO

13 जुलाई 2018

Death Facts
Metaphysical

मरने से पहले हर इंसान को दिखाई देने लगते हैं ये खास संकेत, जानें मृत्यु से जुड़े कुछ रहस्य

13 जुलाई 2018

काइली जेनर
Success Stories

6 हजार करोड़ की बादशाहत खड़ी कर 20 साल की इस लड़की ने रचा इतिहास, कंपनी में काम करते हैं केवल 7 लोग

13 जुलाई 2018

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

खुद ड्रग्स के नशे में चूर रहते थे संजय दत्त, गर्लफ्रेंड टीना मुनीम से कहते थे- 'ज्यादा खुले कपड़े मत पहनो'

13 जुलाई 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

'पाकिस्तान' और 'मुसलमान' पर लोगों ने पूछा यह सवाल, तो सोनम कपूर ने दिया यह जवाब

13 जुलाई 2018

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

जिंदगी में दोबारा ये काम नहीं करना चाहते संजय दत्त, 'संजू' के इस सीन का ताउम्र रहेगा अफसोस

13 जुलाई 2018

mithun chakraborty son mahaakshay marriage new video
Bollywood

सामने आया मिथुन के बेटे की शादी का VIDEO, जल्दी-जल्दी में ऐसे लिए सात फेरे

13 जुलाई 2018

bengali boyfriend hangs himself during whatsapp video call with girlfriend and died
Weird Stories

व्हाट्सऐप पर गर्लफ्रेंड को वीडियो कॉल, अचानक हुई लड़ाई तो फांसी लगाई और हो गया लाइव

13 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

सुनील राठी
Lucknow

मुन्ना बजरंगी को गोली मारने वाले सुनील राठी के खिलाफ हुई पहली कार्रवाई

माफिया मुन्ना बजरंगी की बागपत जेल में गोली मार कर हत्या करने के आरोपी शातिर अपराधी सुनील राठी को बागपत जिला जेल से हटा कर फतेहगढ़ सेंट्रल जेल भेजे जाने के आदेश हो गए हैं।

13 जुलाई 2018

Bhopal Hostage
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल: बंधक बनाई गई मॉडल लड़की को 12 घंटों बाद बचाया गया, शादी करना चाहता था लड़का

13 जुलाई 2018

bike thief
Delhi NCR

सीसीटीवी: जय वीरू की तरह है इस बाप बेटे की जोड़ी, 2 मिनट में ऐसे उड़ा लेते हैं बाइक

13 जुलाई 2018

demo
Delhi NCR

शादी के 11 साल बाद भी नहीं पैदा हुआ बच्चा, तो पति ने पत्नी से ऐसे ले लिया तलाक

13 जुलाई 2018

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रोता पति व बेटा
Kanpur

प्रेमी संग गई बेटी तो मां ने उठाया ये कदम, मौत का दर्दनाक मंजर देख सभी फफक-फफककर रोने लगे

13 जुलाई 2018

वित्त मंत्री कैप्टन अभिमन्यु का घर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः पहले से ही निशाने पर थी वित्त मंत्री की कोठी, सीबीआई की चार्जशीट में खुलासा

13 जुलाई 2018

चूड़धार के जंगल में श्रुति की तलाश को निकले एसपी रोहित मालपानी व अन्य लोग।
Sirmour

लापता श्रुति की तलाश में एसपी ने खंगाला जंगल

13 जुलाई 2018

बारिश होने से सचिवालय में भरा पानी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में झमाझम बारिश, सचिवालय में भरा पानी, गर्मी से मिली राहत

13 जुलाई 2018

HP School Lecturer Association meets education minister suresh bhardwaj
Shimla

शिक्षा मंत्री से मिला स्कूल प्रवक्ता संघ, उठाईं ये मांगें

13 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः गेस्ट टीचर्स का वेतन 20 से 25 फीसदी बढ़ा, साल में दो बार डीए भी मिलेगा

13 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: HRTC कर्मचारी अध्यक्ष की चप्पलों से पिटाई

हिमाचल के हमीरपुर में एचआरटीसी कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शंकर सिंह ठाकुर की चप्पलों से पिटाई करने का मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल शंकर हमीरपुर में एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने आए थे, तभी एक महिला ने उनके चप्पल मार दी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

23 जून 2018

CLOUDBURST 1:19

हिमाचल में फटा बादल, घर-फसल सब कुछ बह गया

6 जून 2018

jayram thakur 1:07

सीएम जयराम ठाकुर ने जल संकट पर जनता से कही ये बात

2 जून 2018

SHIMLA 1:07

भीषण सड़क हादसा खाई में गिरी बस, 8 की मौत

2 जून 2018

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद 1:10

VIDEO: राष्ट्रपति ने खरीदी यहां से किताबें तो हुई तारीफ

23 मई 2018

Recommended

स्टेडियम मे आयोजित फुटबाल प्रतियोगिता मे एक दूसरे से बाल अपने कब्जे मे लेने का प्रयास करते खिलाडी।
Deoria

राजन की हैट्रिक, रुद्रपुर पर देवरिया की एकतरफा जीत

13 जुलाई 2018

मलबे के ढेर में बैठी आपदा में दुकान दूध संग्रह केद्र गंवाने वाली कमला
Pithoragarh

दूध कलेक्शन सेंटर के मलबे में बैठी रहती है कमला

13 जुलाई 2018

कूड़ा एकत्रित करने वाले एकत्रित करेंगे खाली प्लास्टिक की बोतलें
Bilaspur

कूड़ा एकत्रित करने वाले एकत्रित करेंगे खाली प्लास्टिक की बोतलें

13 जुलाई 2018

भटनी पीएचसी पर कर्मचारी से पूछताछ करते सीएमओ
Deoria

ड्यूटी से गायब मिले छह डॉक्टर, 23 कर्मचारी

13 जुलाई 2018

रामपुर कारखाना के गौरा चौराहे पर मोटरसाइकिल सवार को ठोकर मारने के बाद अशोक इंटर कॉलेज के मैदान में गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार एंबुलेंस चालक
Deoria

हादसे के बाद एंबुलेंस छोड़कर भागा चालक

13 जुलाई 2018

tree
Bilaspur

कल्लर में मनाया गया वन महोत्सव

13 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.