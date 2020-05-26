शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य में दिखे तीन शावक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 04:05 PM IST
Cubs - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राजस्थान के अलवर जिले के सरिस्का बाघ अभ्यारण्य में तीन शावक कैमरे में देखे गए हैं। इन तीन शावकों के साथ ही सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य में बाघों की संख्या 20 हो गई है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि कोरोना वायरस चिंताओं के बीच बाघिन एसटी -12 ने अच्छी खबर दी है।
सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य में अब 2020 में 20 बाघ हो गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी इच्छा राज्य के इन जंगली जिंदगियों को देखने की है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि शावकों को सोमवार को कैमरे ने कैद किया। सरिस्का अभयारण्य में अब 16 वयस्क बाघ है।
sariska national park sariska tiger reserve three cubs ashok gehlot

