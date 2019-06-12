शहर चुनें

राजस्थान: घर के बाहर सो रही 10 साल की लड़की से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 08:17 AM IST
राजस्थान पुलिस
राजस्थान पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के धौलपुर जिले की 10 वर्षीय लड़की के साथ सोमवार रात हुई दुष्कर्म की घटना ने लोगों को सकते में डाल दिया। घटना की रात पीड़िता अपने घर के बाहर सो रही थी। 
धौलपुर जिले बसरेरी थाना क्षेत्र की रहने वाली लड़की को आरोपी घर के बाहर से उठाकर एकांत स्थान पर ले गया और उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। मामले में पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है और आरोपी की तलाश जारी है।
 

 

misdeed rajasthan dholpur case dholpur police dholpur crime news dholpur misdeed case rajasthan police
