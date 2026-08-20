{"_id":"6a4526a945f04610a6078a75","slug":"bharatpur-massive-fire-breaks-out-at-a-grocery-warehouse-due-to-a-short-circuit-goods-worth-lakhs-reduced-to-ashes-fire-tenders-brought-the-blaze-under-control-after-hours-of-effort-bharatpur-news-c-1-1-noi1390-4456305-2026-07-01","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharatpur News: परचून गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, देखते ही देखते 30 लाख का सामान जलकर राख, शॉर्ट सर्किट की आशंका","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}