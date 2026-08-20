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Bharatpur Crime News

क्राइम

भरतपुर में एसीबी की कार्रवाई: हलेना में नर्सिंग अधिकारी 1 हजार रुपये की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार, जानें

किसी भी की टीम ने 1000 की रिश्वत लेते हुए नरसिंह अधिकारी को पकड़ा
Bharatpur
20 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन
फायरिंग कर हत्या करने के आरोपी को मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार

Rajasthan: अजय खेमरा हत्याकांड में 24 घंटे से पहले आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस मुठभेड़ में पैर में लगी गोली

Bharatpur
14 Aug 2026
अस्पताल में मौजूद परिजन

भरतपुर में हादसा: बकरियां बचाने गए दो युवकों की पोखर में डूबने से मौत, साथी को बचाने कूदा था; चली गई जान

Bharatpur
05 Aug 2026
भारी बारिश में महिला का अंतिम संस्कार करते लोग

Rajasthan: बारिश में भीगती रही चिता, तिरपाल तानकर हुआ अंतिम संस्कार; डीग की तस्वीर ने सरकारी दावों की खोली पोल

Bharatpur
04 Aug 2026
मामले की जानकारी लेती पुलिस

Deeg News: घर के बाहर खड़े होने से रोका तो युवक ने महिला को गोली मारी, फरार आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

Bharatpur
02 Aug 2026
मृतक व्यापारी की बेटी रोती हुई कलेक्ट पर हंगामा करती महिलाएं

Bharatpur: व्यापारी की मौत से फूटा जनाक्रोश, तीन घंटे बवाल; गिरफ्तारी और मुआवजे की मांग पर गरमाई सियासत

Bharatpur
07 Jul 2026
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Bharatpur News: परचून गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, देखते ही देखते 30 लाख का सामान जलकर राख, शॉर्ट सर्किट की आशंका

Bharatpur: Massive Fire Guts Grocery Warehouse, Goods Worth 30 Lakh Reduced to Ashes; Short Circuit Suspected
Bharatpur
01 Jul 2026
आखिर कैसे खत्म हुई चंबल के कुख्यात डाकू जगन गुर्जर की कहानी

Rajasthan News: दूध बेचने वाला युवक कैसे बना चंबल का सबसे खौफनाक डाकू? जानिए जगन गुर्जर की पूरी कहानी

Bharatpur
30 Jun 2026
एसीबी ने तीन महिलाओं को रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा

राजस्थान: नौकरी बचाने की एवज में मांग रही थीं 35 हजार की रिश्वत, एसीबी ने तीन कर्मियों को 10 हजार लेते दबोचा

Bharatpur
20 Jun 2026
विज्ञापन
भरतपुर में गाय को लेकर भिड़े दो पक्ष

भरतपुर में गाय को लेकर भिड़े दो पक्ष: जमकर हुआ पथराव तो लाठी-डंडे भी चले; मारपीट में दो महिलाएं घायल

Bharatpur
05 May 2026
पति ने पत्नी को गोली मारकर ली खुद की जान

मायके आई पत्नी को मारी गोली: पति ने खुद को भी किया शूट, हुई मौत; शादी समारोह में क्यों दिखा खौफनाक मंजर?

Bharatpur
01 May 2026
विज्ञापन
भरतपुर में प्लाटून कमांडर का पेपर देने आए युवक का शव अलवर में पेड़ से लटका मिला

भरतपुर के युवक की संदिग्ध मौत: अलवर में पेड़ से लटका मिला शव, हत्या का आरोप; परिजनों का SP ऑफिस पर प्रदर्शन

Alwar
07 Apr 2026
मृतक

Bharatpur News: शराब की लत बनी खौफनाक; पैसे के लिए बेटे ने बाप को उतारा मौत के घाट, शव के पास ही सो गया आरोपी

Bharatpur
24 Mar 2026

Bharatpur News: शॉर्ट सर्किट से मकान में लगी भीषण आग, खाट पर सो रहे भगवान सिंह गुर्जर की हुई दर्दनाक मौत

short circuit caused massive fire in thatched house killing 50-year-old Bhagwan Singh Gurjar Bharatpur
Bharatpur
13 Mar 2026

Rajasthan: CM के शहर में शराब को लेकर बवाल, कंटेनर में चल रहे ठेके को महिलाओं ने लगाई आग

Chaos over liquor in bharatpur women set fire to liquor shop operating in container
Bharatpur
26 Feb 2026
दो कांस्टेबल लड़की को उठाकर ले गए थाने

रक्षक ही बने भक्षक: पुलिस वाले लड़की को उठाकर ले आए थाने, छेड़छाड़ के बाद मोबाइल छीना; भरतपुर में खाकी दागदार

Bharatpur
24 Feb 2026
नहर में कूदे व्यक्ति को निकालते हुए एसडीआरएफ की टीम

Bharatpur News: टेंपो चालक ने सुजान गंगा नहर में लगाई छलांग, हुई मौत; आर्थिक तंगी से था परेशान

Bharatpur
21 Feb 2026
आरोपियों को जेल की बस तक ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी

10 साल बाद न्याय: चुनावी रंजिश में हुए हत्याकांड में 23 लोगों को जेल; 12 को उम्रकैद, 11 को मिली यह कठोर सजा

Bharatpur
11 Feb 2026
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