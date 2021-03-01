शहर चुनें

Home ›   Punjab ›   Ludhiana ›   Ludhiana Special Task Force arrested two persons & seized 2.17 kgs of heroin from their possession

लुधियाना में दो किलो हेरोइन के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, मुख्य आरोपी फरार

विज्ञापन
Dushyant Sharma न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लुधियाना Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा
Updated Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:51 AM IST
गिरफ्त में आरोपी...
गिरफ्त में आरोपी... - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
लुधियाना की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने 2.17 किलोग्राम हेरोइन के साथ दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस मामले में मुख्य आरोपी फरार है। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी अमृतसर से हेरोइन लाते थे और उसे लुधियाना में सप्लाई करते थे। 
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ludhiana drug smuggler

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी ने ली कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक
India News

पीएम मोदी ने ली कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज, एम्स में आज सुबह लगवाया टीका

1 मार्च 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

Weekly Horoscope: मार्च के पहले सप्ताह की चार भाग्यशाली राशियां, तरक्की के खुलेंगे द्वार

1 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस
India News

30 दिन में कोरोना के सर्वाधिक 16752 नए मामले, आज से बुजुर्गों के लिए टीकाकरण

1 मार्च 2021

पीएम मोदी ने राज्यसभा सदस्य गुलाब नबी आजाद को सदन से विदाई दी...
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आजाद के मोदी प्रेम से सियासी हलचल तेज, पाला बदलने को लेकर कयासबाजी

1 मार्च 2021

सपना चौधरी, वीर साहू
Bollywood

पति संग गोवा घूमने निकली सपना चौधरी इस अंदाज में आईं नजर, तस्वीर देख फैंस हुए दीवाने

1 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन
India News

तमिलनाडु में कोरोना का कहर जारी, 31 मार्च तक के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन

28 फरवरी 2021

बीसीसीआई-आईपीएल
Cricket News

शुरू होने से पहले ही विवादों में IPL 2021, इन तीन फ्रैंचाइजियों ने लगाए भेदभाव के आरोप

28 फरवरी 2021

एक साथ उठे चार जनाजे
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: घर के आंगन से एक साथ उठे चार जनाजे, चारों तरफ मची चीख पुकार, उमड़ा जनसैलाब, तस्वीरें...

28 फरवरी 2021

जम्मू शांति सम्मेलन में इस अंदाज में नजर आए गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

कांग्रेस में रहकर पार्टी से बैर : क्या किसी 'आजाद' रास्ते पर जा रहे हैं गुलाम नबी?

28 फरवरी 2021

पीएम मोदी ने जगदीश कुनियाल की तारीफ की
Bageshwar

जानिए कौन हैं जगदीश कुनियाल, जिनके इस काम के मुरीद हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, मन की बात में की तारीफ

28 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X