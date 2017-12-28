बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुर्ती बनाने वाली फैक्टरी को चोरों ने बनाया अपना निशाना
{"_id":"5a4520394f1c1bc5758bbaef","slug":"121514479673-ludhiana-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 10:17 PM IST
फैक्टरी से लाखाें का सामान चोरी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
लुधियाना। चोर गिरोह के सदस्यों ने टिब्बा रोड स्थित लेडीज कुर्ती बनाने वाली खन्ना हौजरी फैक्टरी से 900 कुर्तियां, एलसीडी और अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया। चोरों ने इलाके में लगे कुछ सीसीटीवी को तोड़ा डाला तो कुछ की लोकेशन बदल दी। साथ फैक्टरी के आसपास वाले घरों के बाहर अच्छे से रस्सी बांध दी ताकि शोर मचने पर कोई बाहर न निकल सके। चोर सीसीटीवी कैमरों की डीवीआर भी चोरी कर ले गए। ली। वीरवार को घटना का पता उस समय चला जब कुछ लोग सैर के लिए निकले। उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी फैक्टरी मालिक को दी। सूचना मिलने के बाद थाना बस्ती जोधेवाल की पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। खन्ना फैक्टरी के मालिक ने बताया कि उन्होंने चोरी से लाखों का नुकसान हो गया है।
