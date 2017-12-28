Download App
आपका शहर Close

कुर्ती बनाने वाली फैक्टरी को चोरों ने बनाया अपना निशाना

Panchkula bureau

Panchkula bureau

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 10:17 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
फैक्टरी से लाखाें का सामान चोरी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
लुधियाना। चोर गिरोह के सदस्यों ने टिब्बा रोड स्थित लेडीज कुर्ती बनाने वाली खन्ना हौजरी फैक्टरी से 900 कुर्तियां, एलसीडी और अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया।
चोरों ने इलाके में लगे कुछ सीसीटीवी को तोड़ा डाला तो कुछ की लोकेशन बदल दी। साथ फैक्टरी के आसपास वाले घरों के बाहर अच्छे से रस्सी बांध दी ताकि शोर मचने पर कोई बाहर न निकल सके। चोर सीसीटीवी कैमरों की डीवीआर भी चोरी कर ले गए। ली। वीरवार को घटना का पता उस समय चला जब कुछ लोग सैर के लिए निकले। उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी फैक्टरी मालिक को दी। सूचना मिलने के बाद थाना बस्ती जोधेवाल की पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। खन्ना फैक्टरी के मालिक ने बताया कि उन्होंने चोरी से लाखों का नुकसान हो गया है।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

धुआंधार कमाई कर बॉक्स ऑफिस का बादशाह बना 'टाइगर', 6 दिन में कर डाली रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai sixth day collection

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

तीन तलाक पर मोदी सरकार की ऐतिहासिक फतह, लोकसभा में बिल पास, देशभर में जश्न

triple talaq bill tabled in loksabha and owaisi protest against it

Most Read

कई महीनों से फरार थी '3700 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी' करने वाली कानपुर की आयुषी, पुणे से गिरफ्तार

Ablaze Info Solution director ayushi mittal arrested in pune
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

देवर के साथ थे भाभी के अवैध संबंध, पत‌ि काे चला पता ताे कर दी हत्या

etawah murder in extramarital affair
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दूध का पैसा देने के बहाने कमरे में बुलाया, पहले किया रेप फिर...

rape with women in mirzapur when she came for milk
  • 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

माता-पिता को डंडे से पीट रहा था युवक, पड़ाेसी ने राेका ताे कर दी हत्या 

man kills neighbour in up
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हाई सिक्यूरिटी जेल से चल रहा अवैध वसूली का खेल, एक गिरफ्तार

Illegal recovery game running from high security jail, one arrested
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दहेज ना मिला तो महिला के साथ की ये घिनौनी वारदात, जानकर कांप जाएगी रूह

unnatural sexual relations made to newely married woman for dowry in Etah
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!