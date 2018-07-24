शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Jalandhar ›   बारिश के कारण तीन घरों की गिरी छतें

बारिश के कारण तीन घरों की गिरी छतें

Updated Tue, 24 Jul 2018 10:20 PM IST
बारिश के कारण तीन घरों की छत गिरी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जालंधर। बारिश की वजह से कपूरथला रोड पर स्थित कच्चा कोट इलाके में तीन घरों की छत गिर गई। जानमाल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है लेकिन लोगों डर पैदा हो गया है। छतों के गिरने की वजह सोमवार रात से हो रही मूसलाधार बारिश बताया जा रहाह ै। यह इलाका बस्ती बावा खेल आबादी के सामने स्थित है। इन घरों में वृद्ध महिला सुमित्रा रहती है।
उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार तड़के अचानक धड़ाम की आवाज आई। उनके घर के दोनों कमरों की छत नीचे गिर गई। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ ही दूरी पर वह सो रही थीं। उनका घरेलू सामान छत के नीचे दब जाने से नष्ट हो गया। दूसरे घर में दलबीर पत्नी सतपाल ने बताया कि उनके घर की छत सुबह 6 बजे गिरी। उस समय वह जाग चुके थे और कमरे से बाहर थे। सौभाग्यवश वह बच गए। दोनों परिवारों ने बताया कि उन्हें ऐसे जर्जर कच्चे घरों की छतें बदलने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना से मिलने वाली आर्थिक सहायता के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

