महिला के साथ रंगरेलियां मनाते पकड़े गए पति, पत्नी ने की जमकर पिटाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जौनपुर, Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 05:34 PM IST
beaten
1 of 6
प्रेमिका के साथ रंगरेलियां मनाते पकड़े गए प्रधान पति की जमकर पिटाई हुई। इस घटना के बाद क्षेत्र में लोग तरह-तरह की चर्चा करने लगे। मामला यूपी के जौनपुर जिले का है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
love affair family dispute jaunpur news up news
