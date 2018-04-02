बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SC/ST एक्टः फैसले के विरोध में यहां गूंजे ‘हमें चाहिए आजादी’ के नारे, खुफिया एजेंसियां सतर्क
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आजमगढ़, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 11:28 PM IST
भारत बंद के दौरान यूपी के एक जिले में सोमवार को ‘हमें चाहिए आजादी’ के नारे भी गूंजे। शहर से लेकर गांव तक लगे इन नारों के बाद जहां खुफिया एजेंसियां सतर्क हो गई हैं वहीं जिला जिला प्रशासन की नींद उड़ गई है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
