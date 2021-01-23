विज्ञापन
वाराणसी: रास्ते में रखा पुआल बना विवाद की जड़, युवक ने पिता-पुत्र को मारी गोली, ट्रामां सेटर रेफर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 12:38 PM IST
घायल को बीएचयू ट्रामा सेंटर में कराया भर्ती।
घायल को बीएचयू ट्रामा सेंटर में कराया भर्ती। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी में शनिवार की सुबह एक युवक ने गांव के पूर्व प्रधान और उसके बेटे को गोली मार दी। गोली मारने की वजह रास्ते में रखा पुआल होना बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस युवक की तलाश कर रही है। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
