वाराणसी का राजघाट हादसाः खौफनाक मंजर याद कर सिहर उठते हैं लोग, गई थी 25 लोगों की जान

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी/लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 12:24 PM IST
राजघाट पुल
वाराणसी का राजघाट पुल हादसा, आज से दो साल पहले का वो हादसा जिसे याद करते ही एक बारगी लोग कांप उठते हैं। धार्मिक आयोजन में उमड़ी भीड़ में अचानक भगदड़ हुई थी जिसमें 25 लोगों की मौत और 100 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए थे। मामले में वाराणसी पुलिस की तफ्तीश दो साल बाद भी पूरी नहीं हो सकी है। इधर,  मामले की न्यायिक जांच रिपोर्ट मंगलवार को यूपी कैबिनेट में पेश की गई है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
