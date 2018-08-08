बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b6acb514f1c1b764d8b7233","slug":"varanasi-people-enjoy-on-ganga-ghat-after-clean-weather","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932, \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम साफ होते ही गंगा की लहरों पर बढ़ी चहल पहल, घाट किनारे लगीं नाव और पुल बने सेल्फी प्वाइंट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 04:22 PM IST
वाराणसी में घाट किनारे गंगा की लहरों पर इन दिनों चहल पहल बढ़ गई है। घाट की सीढि़यों को आचमन करती मां गंगा के नजारों को कैमरे में कैद करने के लिए यहां काशी वासियों का ही नहीं सैलानियों की भी भीड़ लगने लगी है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
