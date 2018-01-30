अपना शहर चुनें

बनारसः रविदास जयंती पर ‌इतिहास में पहली बार मंच पर लगेंगे दो सिंहासन, जानिए क्या है कारण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:44 AM IST
वाराणसी में संत रविदास जयंती पर हो रहे कार्यक्रम में इतिहास में पहली बार मुख्य मंच पर दो सिंहासन लगेंगे। अब तक चाहे जितने भी आयोजन हुए हैं सभी में संगत के मुख्य संत के लिए ही सिंहासन लगता था इस बार दो आसन लगाए जाएंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें पूरा मामला...

 
