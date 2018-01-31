बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7162014f1c1b84268b782f","slug":"know-those-temple-where-cm-yogi-visit-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"जानिए उस मंदिर के बारे में जहां आज आ रहे सीएम योगी, पीएम मोदी भी कर चुके हैं दर्शन","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानिए उस मंदिर के बारे में जहां आज आ रहे सीएम योगी, पीएम मोदी भी कर चुके हैं दर्शन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 11:58 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ आज वाराणसी आने वाले हैं। यहां वो संत रविदास की जन्मस्थली सीर गोवर्धन जाएंगे। रविदास मंदिर में मत्था टेकेंगे, सोने की पालकी का दर्शन करेंगे और लंगर में भक्तों के साथ प्रसाद भी छकेंगे। दो साल पहले पीएम मोदी भी संत रविदास जयंती पर इस मंदिर में आये थे। यहां अरविंद केजरीवाल, मायावती सहित कई राजनेताओं ने आकर शीश नवाया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
