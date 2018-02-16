बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
03 माह में पूर्वांचल से तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस-खुफिया एजेंसियों की नींद नहीं टूटी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 03:00 PM IST
आतंकी गतिविधियों में संलिप्तता के कारण पूर्वांचल के आजमगढ़ और गाजीपुर के साथ-साथ वाराणसी जिले फिर सुर्खियों में हैं। बावजूद इसके जिलों की पुलिस और स्थानीय खुफिया इकाइयां अतिरिक्त सतर्कता नहीं बरती जा रही है। यही कारण है कि पुलिस इन घटनाओं की कोई भी कड़ी नहीं जोड़ पाई है। आशंका है कि अगर ऐसे ही लापरवाही बरती जाती रही तो पूर्वांचल में आतंकियों और उनके स्लीपिंग माड्यूल्स के लिए मुफीद ठिकाने बनते रहेंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
