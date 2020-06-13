शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   temperature increase varanasi weather summer Monsoon will arrive one week late

उमस ने बेचैनी बढ़ाई और तेज धूप ने लोगों का निकाला पसीना, आज बादल छाने से मिली थोड़ी राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 10:49 AM IST
मौसम वाराणसी।
1 of 4
मौसम वाराणसी।
पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से धूप इतनी तेज हो गई है कि जैसे आसमान से आग का गोले बरस रहे हों। दूसरी ओर हवाओं ने भी मुंह मोड़ लिया है। तापमान में तो 24 घंटे में कमी आई लेकिन आर्द्रता 50 प्रतिशत के अधिक होने से ही बेचैनी बढ़ गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स से पूरा होगा सेना में अफसर बनने का आपका सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
मानसून वाराणसी मानसून monsoon heavy rain rain weather temperature varanasi बारिश से मौसम varanasi rain

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

fake teacher
Lucknow

अनामिका प्रकरण: अब सामने आएगा असली सच, कैसे मिली थी नौकरी?

13 जून 2020

Indian military academy pop 2020 Today, Indian army gets 333 young officer
Dehradun

IMA POP 2020: देश रक्षा की सौगंध लेकर भारतीय सेना का अंग बने देश के 333 जांबाज, तस्वीरें

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
Graphic Era

देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: नेपाल सरकार के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे नागरिक, लोगों ने कहा- 'हमें हिसाब चाहिए'

13 जून 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

इस घटना के बाद पूरे पूर्वांचल में छा गए थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, आज भी उस कांड को याद करते हैं लोग

13 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Janam Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
बाबा बर्फानी
Jammu

भोलेनाथ के भक्तों के लिए अच्छी खबर, पढ़ें ये रिपोर्ट और करें बाबा अमरनाथ के दर्शन

13 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: आसमान में छाए हल्के बादल, तापमान में आयी गिरावट, जानिए कब मिलेगी उमस भरी गर्मी से राहत

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

anamika shukla
Lucknow

नियुक्ति पत्र लेकर उत्साह से लबरेज दिखीं अनामिका शुक्ला, अमर उजाला को कहा- थैंक्यू

13 जून 2020

पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी और महंत दिग्विजयनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस महंत के निधन पर इंदिरा गांधी भी हो गई थीं दुखी, कहा था- 'ऐसे लोग धरती पर नहीं मिलते'

13 जून 2020

देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
Graphic Era

देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
विज्ञापन
Surya Grahan
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: सूर्य ग्रहण के बाद जरूर करें ये काम, ज्योतिष के अनुसार घर में होगी धन की वर्षा

13 जून 2020

Uttarakhand Soldier yamuna Martyred in kupwara, Last Wish Incomplete, parents Crying
Dehradun

शहीद यमुना की ये इच्छा रह गई अधूरी, इसी महीने आने वाले थे घर, उससे पहले ही आ गई शहादत की खबर

13 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Janam Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

नगर निगम प्रयागराज के कार्यकारिणी चुनाव में भाजपा का परचम पर दमदार प्रत्याशी हारा

13 जून 2020

सपा नेता के इशारे पर औरैया में हुआ था खूनी संघर्ष
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेला गया था खूनी खेल, ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों से हुई थी भाई बहन की मौत, चार्जशीट दाखिल

13 जून 2020

मास्क पहनकर एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते वर-वधू
Agra

सात फेरों संग निभाई कोविड-19 की 'गाइड लाइन', एकदूजे के हुए वर-वधू, देखें तस्वीरें

13 जून 2020

फर्जी शिक्षिका और जालसाज जसवंत
Agra

अनामिका प्रकरण: जेल गए 'मास्टर साहब', अब 'गुरुजी' की तलाश में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश

13 जून 2020

समाजवादी पार्टी के एक समारोह में सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के साथ पूर्व मंत्री पारसनाथ यादव। (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

जौनपुर की सियासत के केंद्र में थे पारस, मंत्री लक्ष्मीशंकर की जब्त करा दी थी जमानत

13 जून 2020

prayagraj news: शिक्षक भर्ती घोटाले का सरगना और मास्टर माइंड केएल पटेल।
Prayagraj

शिक्षक भर्तीः पीएचसी का मेडिकल अफसर केएल पटेल तीन साल में बन बैठा अकूत संपत्ति का मालिक

12 जून 2020

Surya Grahan 2020: Live Grahan see on Aries Institute Facebook and Zoom app
Dehradun

21 जून को घर बैठे देखें सूर्य ग्रहण का दुर्लभ नजारा, क्या करें और किन चीजों से करें बचाव यहां पढ़ें...

12 जून 2020

बीएसए कार्यालय में अनामिका शुक्ला से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
Kanpur

फर्जी शिक्षिका प्रकरण: अनामिका उर्फ बबली की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की घेराबंदी, परिवार सहित फरार

12 जून 2020

लाश देख पुलिस के चेहरे पर दिखा खौफ
Auraiya

यूपी: कई टुकड़ों में मिली युवक की लाश, बेरहमी से काटे गए हाथ फिर सिर को किया धड़ से अलग, लाश देख कांप गई पुलिस

12 जून 2020

रोते बिलखते मृतकों के परिजन
Kanpur

यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से पहाड़ में विस्फोट, तीन श्रमिकों की मौत, दो घंटे चले रेस्क्यू के बाद निकाले गए शव

12 जून 2020

घटना के बाद बदहवास खड़ी मां
Kanpur

यूपी: छह साल के बच्चे का चेहरा कुचलकर हत्या, सुबह मिली खून से सनी लाश, बदहवास मां ने लगाया कुकर्म का आरोप

12 जून 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

12 जून 2020

मौसम वाराणसी।
मौसम वाराणसी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited