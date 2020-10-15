शहर चुनें
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की याद में फैंस आज वाराणसी में निकालेंगे मेमोरियल यात्रा, ट्विटर ट्रेंड पर होने लगा #VaranasiRoar4SSR

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 11:18 AM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Twitter
अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या-आत्महत्या की गुत्थी सुलझाने के लिए केंद्रिए जांच एजेंसियां लगी हुई हैं। फिल्म अभिनेता के फैंस भी लगातार उनके लिए न्याय की मांग कर रहे हैं। वाराणसी में आज उनके फैंस मेरोरियल यात्रा निकालने की तैयारी रहे हैं।
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Twitter
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
पोस्टर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बहन श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Social Media
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
