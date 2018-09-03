बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिमझिम बारिश के बीच जन्मे कान्हा, गूंजे घंटा घड़ियाल, पीएम के काफिले की झांकी पर ठहरी सबकी निगाहें
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 01:13 AM IST
भादो की अष्टमी, रोहिणी नक्षत्र में रात 12 बजे काशी के घर और मंदिर घंटा-घड़ियाल से गूंज उठे। घरों में मंगल गीत और सोहर बजने लगे। अर्चकों ने महाआरती उतारी। रिम-झिम बारिश के बीच मंदिरों में नंद के घर में जन्मे कान्हा के स्वरूप को निहारने के लिए भक्तों का रेला उमड़ पड़ा। झांकियों में सजे नंद के घर का नजारा देखकर श्रद्धालु निहाल हो उठे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
