देखें तस्वीरेंः भगवान बुद्ध की प्रथम उपदेश स्थली पहुंचे जर्मन राष्ट्रपति, संग्रहालय देख हुए अभिभूत
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 02:39 PM IST
भारत दौरे के पहले दिन काशी आए जर्मन राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक वाल्टर स्टाइनमायर भगवान बुद्ध की प्रथम उपदेश स्थली सारनाथ पहुंचे। यहां धमेख स्तूप, चौखंडी स्तूप और पुरातात्विक संग्रहालय देख कर वो अभिभूत हो गए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
