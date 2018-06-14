बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्पीड ब्रेकर पर उछली स्कार्पियो ने मचाया 'तांडव', चार की मौत, तीन घायल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आजमगढ़, Updated Thu, 14 Jun 2018 09:05 PM IST
यूपी के आजमगढ़ जिले के बस्ती बाजार में गुरुवार को उस वक्त अफरा तफरी मच गई जब तेज रफ्तार स्कार्पियो ने भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजार में 'तांडव' मचाया। स्पीड ब्रेकर पर तेज रफ्तार स्कार्पियो उछल गई और सामने से आ रहे ऑटो, बाइक, ठेला और साइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। इसमें चार लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन लोग घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद मौके पर हड़कंप मच गया। क्षत विक्षत शवों को देख लोग रह गए सन्न। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए...
