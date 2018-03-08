शहर चुनें

‘कैलाश’ से काशी के घाटों का दीदार करेंगे पीएम और फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष, जानिए इसके बारे में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 05:39 PM IST
PM modi and french president will see ghat of kashi with kailash
1 of 8

वाराणसी के सांसद और देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 12 मार्च को अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र आ रहे हैं। पीएम मोदी इस दौरे में अकेले नहीं अपने दोस्त और और फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष इमैनुअल मैक्रों के साथ आएंगे। इस दौरे को खास बनाने के लिए दोनों मेहमान गंगा में नौका विहार करेंगे। जिस बजड़े (बोट) पर वो सवार होंगे उसका नाम कैलाश है। यह बोट कई मायनों में खास है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए इसकी खुबियां...


 
nauka vihar kailash pm modi emmanuel macron

