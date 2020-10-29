शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: पीएम मोदी से संवाद के बाद मोमोज विक्रेता अरविंद के आए 'अच्छे दिन', जानिए कैसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 05:23 PM IST
मोमोज विक्रेता अरविंद के अब पहुंचने लगे लोग।
1 of 6
मोमोज विक्रेता अरविंद के अब पहुंचने लगे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से वर्चुअल संवाद करने वाले वाराणसी के दुर्गाकुंड के स्ट्रीट वेंडर अरविंद मौर्य के मोमोज व काफी की खपत बढ़ गई है। लोग खींचे हुए अरविंद की दुकान पर मोमोज खाने और सेल्फी लेने को पहुंच रहे हैं। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
city & states varanasi momoj momos seller pm modi narendra modi dialogue pm modi dialogue पीएम मोदी संवाद

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मोमोज विक्रेता अरविंद के अब पहुंचने लगे लोग।
मोमोज विक्रेता अरविंद के अब पहुंचने लगे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीएम मोदी ने मोमज विक्रेता अरविंद से किया संवाद।
पीएम मोदी ने मोमज विक्रेता अरविंद से किया संवाद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरविंद मौर्य।
अरविंद मौर्य। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी के स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स से पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
वाराणसी के स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स से पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
