बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aae842c4f1c1b21578b560d","slug":"mla-vijay-mishra-is-with-bjp-in-rajya-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0937\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राज्यसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के साथ रहेंगे विजय मिश्र, निषाद पार्टी को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,भदोही, Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 08:52 PM IST
गोरखपुर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में सपा और निषाद पार्टी के गठबंधन के बाद पैदा हुई अंदरुनी कलह रविवार को सामने आ गई। निषाद पार्टी के महासचिव व ज्ञानपुर विधायक विजय मिश्र ने ऐसा बयान दिया है जिसके बाद सभी हैरत में हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aae842c4f1c1b21578b560d","slug":"mla-vijay-mishra-is-with-bjp-in-rajya-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0937\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aae842c4f1c1b21578b560d","slug":"mla-vijay-mishra-is-with-bjp-in-rajya-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0937\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aae842c4f1c1b21578b560d","slug":"mla-vijay-mishra-is-with-bjp-in-rajya-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0937\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aae842c4f1c1b21578b560d","slug":"mla-vijay-mishra-is-with-bjp-in-rajya-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0937\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aae842c4f1c1b21578b560d","slug":"mla-vijay-mishra-is-with-bjp-in-rajya-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0937\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.