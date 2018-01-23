बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6724bd4f1c1b7c268b5f0e","slug":"magha-purnima-this-years-has-unique-chance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
माघी पूर्णिमा पर इस बार दुर्लभ संयोग, गंगा स्नान के साथ ये चीजें करें दान, तो होगा लाभ
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 05:57 PM IST
माघी पूर्णिमा पर इस वर्ष का पहला ग्रस्तोदित खग्रास चंद्रग्रहण पुष्य नक्षत्र और कर्क राशि में होगा। 31 जनवरी को माघी पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रग्रहण होने के कारण यह एक दुर्लभ संयोग का निर्माण कर रहा है। इस बाबत श्री काशी विद्वत परिषद के संगठन मंत्री ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. दीपक मालवीय ने बताया कि शास्त्र सम्मत माघ स्नान-दान-यम-नियम-संयम का समापन माघी पूर्णिमा पर होता है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6724bd4f1c1b7c268b5f0e","slug":"magha-purnima-this-years-has-unique-chance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6724bd4f1c1b7c268b5f0e","slug":"magha-purnima-this-years-has-unique-chance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6724bd4f1c1b7c268b5f0e","slug":"magha-purnima-this-years-has-unique-chance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6724bd4f1c1b7c268b5f0e","slug":"magha-purnima-this-years-has-unique-chance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6724bd4f1c1b7c268b5f0e","slug":"magha-purnima-this-years-has-unique-chance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.