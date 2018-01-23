Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Magha Purnima this years has Unique chance

माघी पूर्णिमा पर इस बार दुर्लभ संयोग, गंगा स्नान के साथ ये चीजें करें दान, तो होगा लाभ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 05:57 PM IST
Magha Purnima this years has Unique chance
1 of 5
माघी पूर्णिमा पर इस वर्ष का पहला ग्रस्तोदित खग्रास चंद्रग्रहण पुष्य नक्षत्र और कर्क राशि में होगा। 31 जनवरी को माघी पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रग्रहण होने के कारण यह एक दुर्लभ संयोग का निर्माण कर रहा है। इस बाबत श्री काशी विद्वत परिषद के संगठन मंत्री ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. दीपक मालवीय ने बताया कि शास्त्र सम्मत माघ स्नान-दान-यम-नियम-संयम का समापन माघी पूर्णिमा पर होता है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lunar eclipse magha purnima varanasi news

Recommended

protest in varanasi jhv mall for padmaavat film
Varanasi

'पद्मावत' विवाद: बनारस के JHV मॉल में प्रदर्शन, मल्टीप्लेक्स संचालक को चेतावनी

23 जनवरी 2018

these things are banned for carrying to school
Delhi NCR

जब स्कूल में बच्चों के बैग चेक किये तो मिलीं ये हैरान करने वाली चीजें

23 जनवरी 2018

dead body of three friends found, sonipat news
Chandigarh

58 घंटे बाद इस हालत में मिली 3 दोस्तों की डेड बॉडी, घर से पार्टी करने निकले थे

23 जनवरी 2018

Yamunanagar School Murder case, Drugs angle revealed
Chandigarh

लेडी प्रिंसिपल की हत्या करने वाले स्टूडेंट को लेकर अबतक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा

23 जनवरी 2018

fresh snowfall in shimla and other distt of himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शिमला में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी, चोटियों पर बिखरी सफेद चांदी

23 जनवरी 2018

pnb customers need to finish all their important works before 25 january else you may face problem
Delhi NCR

अगर आपका भी अकाउंट पीएनबी में है तो 25 जनवरी तक कर लें सारे काम वरना होगी मुश्किल

23 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

new rule of money transaction in bank
Dehradun

ये हैं बैंक मनी ट्रांजेक्शन के नए नियम, अगर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो हो जाएंगे परेशान

23 जनवरी 2018

traders of delhi call delhi band successful, all wholesale markets remain closed against sealing
Delhi NCR

सीलिंग के व‌िरोध में पूरी द‌िल्ली रही बंद, सड़कों पर उतरे 7 लाख व्यापारी

23 जनवरी 2018

airtel cheapest recharge plan, benefits
Dehradun

Airtel ने पेश किया सबसे सस्ता प्लान,​ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट

23 जनवरी 2018

Subhash Chandra Bose Birthday Special
Kanpur

जयंती विशेष: जब नेता जी ने बुलंद किया 'तुम मुझे खून दो मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा' का नारा

23 जनवरी 2018

warning for rain and snowfall during 72 hours in uttarakhand
Dehradun

Alert: 72 घंटे इन जिलों में जमकर होगी बारिश-बर्फबारी, पारा गिरने से और बढ़ेगी ठंड

23 जनवरी 2018

akhilesh yadav statement about crime in uttar pradesh
Kanpur

आखिलेश को आखिर क्यों आई 'चंबल के बीहड़ों' की याद, पढ़िए सपा अध्यक्ष ने किसे कहा डकैत 

23 जनवरी 2018

big accident in unnao four killed
Kanpur

लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर 'भीषण हादसा', परिवार के चारों सदस्यों को बार-बार रौंदते रहे वाहन

23 जनवरी 2018

Another rule has been changed in the Indian Army recruitment
Chandigarh

भर्ती के दौरान प्रमाण पत्रों में फर्जीवाड़ा रोकने के लिए सेना ने बदले नियम, देखिए

23 जनवरी 2018

see pictures of full dress rehearsal, first time ever diwali be celebrate at rajpath on republic day
Delhi NCR

राजपथ पर पहली बार मनेगी द‌िवाली, फुल ड्रेस र‌िहर्सल में कलाकारों ने ब‌िखेरी छटा

23 जनवरी 2018

'Bhabhi ji ghar par hai', Gori Mam came to Meerut, see photos
Meerut

'भाबीजी घर पर हैं' की 'गौरी मैम' मेरठ में आईं नजर, देखिए तस्वीरें

23 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

gurugram residents keep fallen poop in their refrigerator as they thought it special material
Delhi NCR

आसमान से गिरा ‌नीला टुकड़ा, लोगों ने खास चीज समझ फ्रीज में रखा जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो...

22 जनवरी 2018

be aware on magh purnima 2018
Dehradun

31 जनवरी को है माघ पूर्णिमा, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम वरना होगा बड़ा नुकसान

23 जनवरी 2018

Know about Azad Hind Fauj
Kanpur

जानिए बोस की 'आजाद हिंद फौज' और फौज की महिला कैप्टन लक्ष्मी सहगल के बारे में

23 जनवरी 2018

Car fall in canal, one died and four is missing
Chandigarh

Photos: जॉब लगने की खुशी में पार्टी करने निकले थे, घर पहुंची सिर्फ लाश

23 जनवरी 2018

bumper jobs in various department
Dehradun

जल्द खुलने वाला है नौकरियों का पिटारा, लेकिन केवल ये ही होंगे हकदार

23 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.