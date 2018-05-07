बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी से पहले दुल्हा हुआ फरार, थाने पहुंची दुल्हन ने लगाया यह आरोप
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र, Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 11:33 PM IST
यूपी के सोनभद्र में सोमवार को होने वाली एक शादी से पहले ही दुल्हा फरार हो गया। जब लड़की पक्ष को इस बात की खबर लगी तो वह लोग चौंक गए। इसी दौरान दुल्हन पुलिस थाने पहुंच गई। उसने वहां पर लड़के पक्ष पर आरोप लगाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
