पांच साल बाद भी निर्भया के गांव में वही दर्द, वादों के लेकर ग्रामीणों का यह है कहना
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:46 PM IST
पूरे देश को झकझोरकर रख देने वाले निर्भया कांड को आज पांच साल हो गए। उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया जिले में स्थित निर्भया के गांव में आज भी लोग दिल्ली में उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की बात को याद कर कांप उठते हैं। गांव के लोगों का कहना है कि हम उस दर्द को कभी नहीं भूल सकते, जो निर्भया ने सहन किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
