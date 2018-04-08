शहर चुनें

बचपन में मुफलिसी में कटे पूनम यादव के दिन, पिता के पास नहीं थे घर चलाने तक को पैसे

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 01:30 PM IST
poonam yadav
1 of 8
मुफलिसी का आलम ये था कि 2014 ग्लासगो राष्ट्रमंडल खेल में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पूनम के पिता ने भैंस बेच दिए थे। जब वहां कांस्य पदक जीता तो मिठाई बांटने के लिए पैसे नहीं थे। बीते दिन का जिक्र करते ही पूनम का मां और दादी की आखों से आंसू की धारा फूट पड़ती है। मां बाप के खेतों में काम से लेकर घर में भैंस और अन्य जानवरों को चारा देने तक का काम पूनम ही करती थी, लेकिन किस्मत को तो कुछ और ही मंजूर था। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें ..

 
poonam yadav weightlifting varanasi news

