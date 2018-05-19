शहर चुनें

रात में काशी की सड़कों पर निकले सीएम योगी, परखी विकास कार्यों की हकीकत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 12:02 AM IST
cm in varanasi
1 of 6

दो दिवसीय दौरे पर वाराणसी पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पहले दिन शनिवार की रात को दौरा कर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में विकास कार्यों की हकीकत देखी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...


 

cm yogi yogi adityanath cm in varanasi up cm

