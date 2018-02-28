बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बनारस में होली के हुड़दंग का अंदाज है निराला, आप भी जानिए यहां की खासियतें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 06:42 PM IST
धर्म और संस्कृति का शहर बनारस संस्कारों के लिए जाना जाता है। बात चाहे यहां मन मिजाज की हो, रहन सहन की हो या यहां के पर्व-त्योहार की। इन सब में बनारसी रंग नजर आता है। त्रलोक्य से न्यारी काशी नगरी की परंपराएं अनूठी, प्यारी और मनोहरी है। इस धर्मनगरी में होली बाबा विश्वनाथ दरबार से शुरु होती है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए यहां मनाए जाने वाले खास पर्व होली के बारे में ....
