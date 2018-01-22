बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशीयात्राः म्यूजिकल नाइट में अमित त्रिवेदी ने आईआईटीयंस को खूब थिरकाया,देखें तस्वीरें..
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 05:09 PM IST
आईआईटी बीएचयू में काशी यात्रा की म्यूजिकल नाइट ऐतिहासिक रहा। संगीतकार और गायक अमित त्रिवेदी के गीतों पर रविवार को काशी यात्रा-2018 की अंतिम निशा में छात्र-छात्राओं ने खूब धमाल मचाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें....
