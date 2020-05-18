शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   Pratapgarh: Twenty new hotspots in the district, sealed villages, movement stopped

Pratapgarh: जिले में बीस नए हॉटस्पाट, सील किए गांव, आने-जाने पर लगी रोक  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 11:46 PM IST
महामारी कोरोना वायरस पर काबू पाने के लिए जिलाधिकारी ने सोमवार को बीस नए हॉटस्पाट घोषित कर दिए। जिन गांवों में कोरोना पाजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं उन्हें सील करने के साथ ही लोगों के आने-जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है। निगरानी के लिए पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ ही 36 मजिस्ट्रेटों की तैनाती की गई है। सील किए गए इलाके में बैंक, दुकान कुछ भी नहीं खुलेंगे। जरूरी सामानों की होम डिलवरी होगी। 
 
